New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Luke Weaver vs. Marco Gonzales

The Yankees get back to work tonight, with an off-day yesterday meaning the team’s had over two days to rest between game action. They’ll send Luke Weaver to the mound, with the right-hander hoping to make a case for the open spot in the Yankee rotation.

Weaver was scratched from his last start with a stiff neck. The veteran has made three spring appearances, totaling 5.1 innings and allowing four runs while striking out three and walking one. Luis Gil has been the most impressive in the race for the fifth spot in the rotation, while Will Warren has the most solid prospect pedigree. What Weaver has going for him is experience, but he’s still got a little time in spring training to make a more compelling on-field case.

On the lineup side, the big news is that Aaron Judge is back on the card. Judge had been sidelined for over a week with a bothersome oblique, but an MRI last week came back clean, and after some ramp-up over the last few days, the Yankee captain is ready to go again. He’ll bat third behind Juan Soto in what looks like a fairly Opening Day-esque lineup.

Going for the Pirates will be a veteran lefty in Marco Gonzales. After a solid four-year run between 2018 and 2021, Gonzales has slipped into replacement-level territory the last two seasons, with a combined 86 ERA+ over 233 innings to his name. His fastball sits beneath 90 mph, and he mixes in a changeup and a curve. He is the type of pitcher that one would hope a revamped Yankee lineup would take to task this year.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

Time: 6:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, SportsNet-PIT

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

