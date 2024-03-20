Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/20/24

Technically speaking, spring has only just begun — the spring equinox was on March 19th — but for all intents and purposes spring has a week left to run its course. That’s because spring training is the only spring that matters here, and we’re nearly out of exhibition games to test out the Yankees’ 2024 team ahead of the start of a crucial year. It’ll be a sprint to the finish as pitchers get their last warmup outings and tweaks in, and of course for some of them they’re pitching for a chance to even be on the team come Opening Day.

Leading off for us today, Jake has a look at Marcus Stroman’s upcoming season as a Yankee and whether he can raise the ceiling of the rotation after being brought in as a floor-establishing starter. John previews the electric Luis Gil’s year coming back from a lengthy injury absence, and Casey previews the perplexing Mariners coming off of a middling year and middling offseason. Matt has some fun picking through the NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket based on the iconic Yankee alums of the schools, and Nick Sarnelli follows up by grading the promotions and deals that the Yankees’ affiliates have in store for 2024.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you could own an authentic bobblehead of any Yankee, past or present, which one would you want?

2. Which currently clean-shaven Yankee do you think could pull off a mustache the best?