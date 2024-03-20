The 2024 Yankees ballpark promotions, graded

Baseball is contradictory. Yes, it’s a “kid’s game,” and the National Pastime, but as we’re often reminded, it’s also a business. Usually when fans hear that phrase, it means just missing out on that free agent, or provides the justification for unceremoniously dumping a player, or signals raising concession prices.

However, the business aspect of the game does have a fun side — promotions. Bobbleheads, food deals, theme nights, and ticket offers all break up the monotony of the season. Obviously promotions help the club put butts in seats. But, if you’re like me, you have friends and family that would rather be in air conditioning than sweating through a ballgame in July. Here is a list of the promotions that could lure your non-baseball obsessed friends to a game this year, from Tampa all the way to the Bronx, graded on how likely I think they’d draw a casual fan out to a game.

Tampa Tarpons

The Single-A affiliate does not have many giveaways, unfortunately — highlights include a Jasson Domínguez shirsey on July 20th celebrating Latin heritage, a King Ripple replica cape for fans under 12 celebrating the mascot’s first birthday on July 27th (with the first 500 fans receiving a snap towel to dry off from the “Splash Party” at the “Splash Zone”), and a mystery bobblehead night on June 22nd.

What the team lacks in giveaways, however, it makes up for in deals you can set your watch to — every Tuesday is “Tail Waggin’ Tuesday,” with $2 tickets for man/man’s best friend and $2 concessions through the second inning, while every Thursday is “Taco ‘Bout Thursday,” with all-you-can-eat tacos with the purchase of a $25 ticket along with $3 drink specials. My favorite of these weekly deals, however, has to be Wacky Deal Wednesday, where various deals on concessions are activated by players. (For example, “If the Tarpons score a run in the fifth inning, hot pretzels are 50 percent off.”)

Grade: B- It’s understandable that the Single-A team does not have a ton to offer when it comes to giveaways, given the attendance at the Single-A level. However, what the team lacks in tchotchkes it makes up for in deals in concessions. If you can’t convince a friend to go to all-you-can-eat tacos with cheap drinks on a disgustingly humid Thursday night, you need better (or broker) friends.

Hudson Valley Renegades

I’d be drawn to a Hudson Valley game for one reason alone — the fireside seats that allow you to eat s’mores while watching the game. Adding fire pits to watch the game from is such a genius idea that I wouldn’t need a t-shirt with the name of a local bank on the back to draw me in.

If the fire pits somehow aren’t enough, the Yanks’ High-A squad will be hosting a bevy of theme nights that will add some atmosphere. Some are downright mysterious — I have no clue what “Swedish Furniture Night” on April 17th would entail, how it can be tied into baseball or why I would want to associate putting Ikea furniture together with having a relaxing beer at the ballgame. “Skip Work Night” on August 22nd also comes with no further explanation — maybe none is needed. Others are a little more ominous — “Intern Survivor Night” on August 1st doesn’t sound too far off from just “Being an Intern.” There are a lot of family-oriented theme nights, like the on-field catch for Father’s Day on June 16th, Princess Night on August 16th. Every Sunday is “Sunday Family Funday,” too. Kids also eat free on three nights — June 13th, June 30th, and August 18th.

The world's most remote country, Bhutan, is experiencing a baseball boom



What started as a handful of kids playing on a concrete slab has grown to more than 6,000 children who are becoming dedicated baseball fans



"It's the fastest-growing sport in the country right now," says… pic.twitter.com/n8yS5GfLN7 — MLB Life (@MLBLife) August 3, 2023

The best theme night, though, is “Bhutan Night” on August 20th. Apparently baseball is the fastest growing sport in the tiny, landlocked country nestled in the Himalayas. A picture of kids playing baseball in front of the Great Buddha Dordenma statue went viral on Twitter, and for good reason — it’s absolutely sick. It’s exciting to see the global growth of the game, and exemplifies what makes sports great. If not through sports, how else would Hudson Valley forge a connection to Bhutan? While the team is giving away t-shirts this night, the jerseys will be worth the purchase will also help fund the Bhutan Baseball and Softball Association (Michael Clair wrote this insightful article about baseball in Bhutan).

Remember to get a Bhutan Night Jersey from the Hudson Valley Renegades while you can! All proceeds go to getting Bhutanese kids to visit the USA. Shipping available for the United Stateshttps://t.co/UPzv39gQ2y pic.twitter.com/nDiUNaPuIj — Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association (@BhutanBaseball) March 2, 2024

In addition to theme nights, Hudson Valley is also offering a ton of giveaways. “Wade Davis Post Night” is July 6th, “Tin Lunchbox Night” is August 17th, and June 29th is “Spencer Jones Bobblehead Night” (which will hopefully be more than a sound investment, judging off his results this spring). On July 21st, the team is giving out replica championship rings to celebrate the mascots getting married.

Grade: A- I’d be lying if I said the fire pit seats didn’t lock in a high grade. The theme nights and giveaways are nice bonuses. There are also various firework nights that provide something to do after the game ends ... One flaw, though, is that there didn’t appear to be as many concessions deals as the Tarpons.

Somerset Patriots

Moving up to Double-A, the Somerset Patriots are literally giving away $10,000 on six different nights as fans 21 years and older “will have a chance to win $10,000 at the ballpark.” They’ll also be giving away a Hawaiian shirt on May 4th, mini bats on April 19th, and cooler lunch boxes on September 15th.

Two major themes seem to guide the Patriots’ promotional schedule this year — the young talent that has matriculated through the team, and New Jersey.

In regards to the former, April 6th is Spencer Jones pennant night, while June 23rd is Anthony Volpe’s bobblehead night (with miniature Volpe donned in a “Zorros de Somerset” jersey). Jason Domínguez’s bobblehead night is May 30th.

Jersey Boy Jersey Diners pic.twitter.com/IL0Q78JlWx — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) March 15, 2024

In regards to the latter, the Patriots will play as the Jersey Diners on June 8th, July 26th, and August 11th, complete with different jerseys, hats and logos (I’m partial to the Taylor Ham/pork roll state outline with two eggs logo). For the July game, fans will receive a Jersey Diner cereal bowl while a t-shirt is the giveaway for the August game. July 1st is Sopranos Night, with a “Sopranos-inspired” t-shirt and a meet-and-greet with Bobby Bacalà himself, Steve Schirripa.

Joe Torre will be making an appearance on July 23rd, with a meet-and-greet before the game. If you don’t buy the $250 meet-and-greet ticket, it looks like the first 1,000 fans will get a Topps baseball card pack.

Grade: B- Somerset’s themes and giveaways are a little less silly than Hudson Valley’s. Its cool kids get to run the bases every Sunday after the game, but there didn’t appear to be that many concession deals. The Joe Torre meet-and-great is obviously a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet a baseball icon. I’m just not sure how much that will do to draw your casual fan friends in, though. The diner theme night and the Sopranos night seem cool, but it’s one schtick — the team is in New Jersey. The giveaways featuring young stars like Volpe, Domínguez and Jones help bolster this grade, though.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders

The season opens up for the Triple-A squad on a TurnUp Tuesday, meaning lawn seats are only $5 and 16-oz beers are $2 through the eighth inning. In fact, every Tuesday is TurnUp Tuesday in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and every Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, with $2 beer and soft drinks until the eighth inning. Alternatively, Sundays are “Family FunDays” with deals on ices and ice cream. Wednesdays are “Waggin’ Wednesdays,” with deals on hot dogs. Every Friday is “First Responder Friday,” with 100 first responders getting free tickets on a first come, first serve basis.

Besides the weekly promotions, there are a couple of giveaways that could make the ticket worth it. June 29th marks The Office night, and the team will be giving away Stanley Hudson bobbleheads with an appearance by Leslie David Baker, the actor who played Stanley on the classic sitcom. August 3rd is Country Day, with the giveaway being a SWB cowboy hat. August 17th is “The Sandlot Night,” with a Squints bobblehead available. Chauncey Leopardi, the actor who played Squints, will also be making an appearance. Volpe has a bobblehead night June 8th, while Domínguez has his on September 14th.

July 6th has the chance to draw a decent crowd for “Margaritaville Night.” The team will be giving away Hawaiian shirts to the first 2,000 fans. Hawaiian shirts and minor league baseball seem right up any Parrothead’s alley.

Additionally, there are raffles of game-worn custom jerseys on select nights throughout the season, with the proceeds going to charities. This could be a nice opportunity to score some unique memorabilia.

Grade: C+ Other than the various bobbleheads, there really weren’t any giveaways that caught my eye. As with Tampa, the weekly concession deals are certainly a draw — TurnUp Tuesdays and Thirsty Thursday have to be popular with the college crowd. The Margaritaville Hawaiian shirts have the chance to be somewhat of a collectors’ item (RIP Jimmy Buffett — I had no idea just how deep Parrothead fandom runs before his death last year). Overall, though, there isn’t as much variety or out-of-the-box ideas or themes like in the lower leagues.

New York Yankees

An Assistant to the Traveling Secretary for the New York Yankees bobblehead, anyone?



The Yankees are hosting Seinfeld Night on July 5 and giving away this George Costanza bobblehead pic.twitter.com/hewXE0eMSg — MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2024

If a sports book had a line on what game will be the highest-attended in 2024, July 5th would be the odds-on favorite. Not because the Yankees will be playing the Red Sox, not because it is a holiday weekend during the summer, but because it will be George Costanza bobblehead night. The first 18,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the assistant to the traveling secretary/hitting coach/marine biologist/Latvian Orthodox.

The actual bobblehead is somewhat hideous — it bears little resemblance to George. Costanza isn’t handsome by any stretch of the imagination — he’s stocky, bald, and no woman’s type by his own admission. This bobblehead looks far worse, like something scientists put near nuclear waste sites to warn future civilizations of the unseen dangers of radiation. However, I appreciate the Yankees dropping the self-seriousness stuffiness that permeates the franchise for at least a night, especially for a Friday Red Sox game.

Other than the Constanza bobblehead, the Yankees are giving away an Aaron Judge bobblehead commemorating his 62 home runs in 2022 on April 20th. This is the second part of a collectible set, the first part being a Roger Maris bobblehead commenting his 61 home runs in 1961. Gerrit Cole will have two bobblehead nights — one celebrating his Cy Young, on July 19th, and the other celebrating Star Wars day on May 4th. Volpe will have a bobblehead commemorating his Gold Glove on August 11th.

The Yankees are also giving away three different alternate Yankees jerseys — a hockey jersey on May 17th, a Juan Soto basketball jersey on June 5th, and an Aaron Judge football jersey on August 30th. If you aren’t lucky enough to get one at the game, don’t worry, you will see plenty of these at Billy’s afterwards.

The best giveaway in my mind has to be the John and Suzyn t-shirt on August 20th. In another example of the Yankees embracing the fun side of baseball, the shirt features Sterling’s iconic “that’s baseball, Suzyn” line — a line equal parts silly and poignant.

Grade: B+ It’s no surprise there aren’t any food deals in the Bronx. However, it’s refreshing to see the Yanks embrace the lighter side and eschew stone-faced seriousness every once in a while. They seem to be moving towards acting like every other team in the fun department — they are having a fireworks night on July 3rd, for instance, something they never used to do. The giveaways are appealing as well. Hopefully we’ll have more reasons to visit the Stadium this year than a Juan Soto basketball jersey.