Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/20/24

MLB.com | Jim Callis: Year after year, the Yankees churn up a few more Top 100 pitching prospects. After trading a way boat load in the Juan Soto deal, they still have some of the best upper minors Triple-A depth in all of baseball. Will Warren and Chase Hampton have turned heads this spring, with Warren having a realistic chance to crack the Opening Day roster. Both pitchers have exciting arsenals and have already shown they can throw at a decent volume. Their performance and reputation are starting to be known around the league.

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: Gleyber Torres’ improvements in 2023 have given him a robust projection for 2024. The Yankees cracked No. 3 on the second base position player power rankings due to Torres’ expected career year by fWAR. His offense is expected to stick while his baserunning and fielding should likely regress to the mean and see slight improvement from how poor they were last year. If Torres has a career year, he’ll solidify his need on this roster beyond 2024.

Forbes | Tyler Small: The projections might not love where the Yankees’ rotation stands without Gerrit Cole, but in viewing the layout from Small, it’s clear there are many viable options. Assuming Cole comes back, this rotation still has upside potential to be one of the best in the league, especially if you believe in the performances of Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman this spring.

The Athletic ($) | Stephen J. Nesbitt: Heading into the season, every fanbase has some glimmer of hope. What they’re hoping for can vary, but there typically is hope. For the Yankees, the vibes have changed with Gerrit Cole’s shadowy future. However, this team still has a lot of potential excitement, especially relative to 2023. Their Hope-O-Meter comes in at a middling 11 according to Nesbitt. How much hope do you have?