Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Luis Gil

Let’s roll back the clock to August 2021 for a second, shall we? As the Yankees were in the process of trying to dig out of the sizeable first half hole they had put themselves into, the entire starting rotation decided to hit the injured list at the same time. With Corey Kluber, Domingo Germán, and Luis Severino already on the shelf, Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery found themselves on the COVID IL, forcing the Yankees to call upon a young right-hander in Luis Gil for an emergency spot start.

He would not disappoint. Across his first three starts, Gil would go on to spin 15.2 scoreless frames, the longest scoreless streak to begin a career by a member of the Yankees since 1961. Although he faltered a bit down the stretch, he firmly put himself on the radar. And then, an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery cut short his 2022 campaign in May, and robbed him of almost the entirety of 2023 as well.

2023 Statistics: 2 games started, 4 IP, 11.25 ERA, 3.05 FIP, 28.6 K%, 14.3 percent BB% (Single-A)

2024 ZiPS Projections: 23 games (20 starts), 92 IP, 4.29 ERA, 4.37 FIP, 28.5 K%, 12.8 BB%, 1.1 fWAR

After almost two full years recovering and rehabbing, Luis Gil entered the spring healthy. Because of that long absence, nobody knew quite what to expect from him. Although the team intended to keep him stretched out as a starter due to the need for rotation depth, many wondered if he would be better suited for a role in the bullpen. FanGraphs’ prospect rankings, in fact, treated him exclusively as a short-inning reliever, believing that his injury history and lack of control would not even work in the multi-inning role Michael King vacated last year and Jonathan Loáisiga is expected to fill this year. Whether as rotation depth or a traveler on the Scranton Shuttle, however, he was destined to begin the season at Triple-A from the beginning, and was in fact even optioned in early March.

Despite being technically cut from camp, Gil continued to pitch in spring training games for the Yankees, and he began to turn heads — as Esteban discussed yesterday. In four appearances (two starts), Gil has absolutely dominated the Grapefruit League, striking out 40.9 percent of the batters he faced (behind only Manuel Rodríguez of the Tampa Bay Rays) and limiting opponents to a .125 average (tied for fifth). Facing tough Philadelphia and Toronto lineups in his last two outings, he has combined for seven shutout innings, with 12 strikeouts and, more importantly, just a pair of walks.

If you follow Rob Friedman, aka The Pitching Ninja, on Twitter, you’ll see that Gil’s stuff has been regularly featured this spring:

Luis Gil, Shoving.



8Ks in 3.2 IP. T100mph. pic.twitter.com/gyw2aSNJW5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 11, 2024

Luis Gil, Filthy 91mph Changeup and 89mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/cNEjQ37jtp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 16, 2024

Luis Gil, 97mph Fastball (foul) and 89mph Slider (swinging K), Overlay pic.twitter.com/KF0eDIAW7N — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 16, 2024

Due to Gerrit Cole’s injury, the fifth spot in the rotation is regrettably now up for grabs, opening the door for Gil to possibly make the Opening Day roster. While he faces stiff competition for the spot in Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, Luke Weaver, and Cody Poteet, Gil has done everything he has needed to put himself in position to get the call.

More importantly, even if he starts the season in Scranton, Gil has given the Yankees brass confidence that, once they need to dip into the rotation depth during the season, he’ll be ready to answer the call.