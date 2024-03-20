Picking an NCAA Tournament bracket based on the Yankees

Tomorrow marks the real beginning of the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament. Sure, there’s been the play-in games, but the true exciting parts of the events begin tomorrow. Over the next couple days, if you’re so inclined, you’ll get the chance to watch wall-to-wall basketball from basically morning until night.

Another thing that the NCAA Tournament is famous for are bracket pools. Whether it be among friends or at your workplace, plenty of people enter contests every year to try and pick the winners of every game in every round. Often the winners get a prize, monetary or otherwise.

It’s also common place to joke that the person who often wins the pools are the people who know the least about college basketball. As someone who does follow college basketball, a knowledge of what happened in the sport doesn’t always provide an advantage in picking. We’re over a decade since I personally have done really well in a bracket pool. Sometimes, it’s just an effective strategy to pick whatever school you think sounds the coolest.

Along those lines, it’s time to pick some brackets in another complete frivolous way. With this being a Yankees-centered website and all, what better way to pick a champion than to try and determine it by which college has produced the most and best future Yankees players. Let’s see if that works.

East Region

You can safely cross Drake and South Dakota State off the list as they did not produce any major league Yankees. Beyond that, you can also dismiss the likes of BYU, Duquesne, Illinois, Iowa State, Florida Atlantic, and UAB for not having any Yankee of note. (Unless you have strong feelings about the two career Yankee innings of FAU’s David McKay.)

Top seeded UConn produced Rollie Sheldon, who was decent in the early ‘60s, but not enough to carry the Huskies too far. Similarly, Washington State and current Yankee Ian Hamilton and Ken Phelps of bad trade and Seinfeld fame get a shoutout, but that’s all. World Series champion from 1936 Johnny Broaca leads a Yale contingent, but they still fall well short. Corey Kluber’s no-hitter was fun, but not enough to take Stetson very far. Auburn has had a handful of Yankees, but Josh Donaldson’s run with the team harms their chances.

The biggest sleeper in this region is probably Morehead State, as pitcher and “Folly Floater” specialist Steve Hamilton was a good Yankee reliever from 1963-70. In addition to baseball, Hamilton also played basketball at MSU, helping them appear in the NCAA Tournament back in 1956. They lost to Iowa in the round now known as the Sweet 16, but Hamilton had 19 points and 16 rebounds in a losing effort.

Getting into the real contenders, there’s Northwestern, who gave us champion player and manager Joe Girardi, and J.A. Happ to a lesser extent. However, advancing out of the region will be San Diego State, who not only gave us current Yankee Greg Allen as well as Tony Clark, but also a certain Graig Nettles.

West Region

Baylor, Colgate, Dayton, Howard, New Mexico, Wagner are the ones you can eliminate fairly quickly here. Michigan State and Mississippi State have both had some couple great major leaguers in their histories, but none of them were really Yankees.

Grand Canyon produced a couple Yankees, but Cody Ransom wasn’t great, and the less we talk about the other the better. Similarly, Lyle Overbay can carry Nevada maybe in one round, but not much further than that. Andy Carey was a solid role player on some ‘50s World Series teams, which helps Saint Mary’s a bit.

Getting into the possibilities in this bracket, Jimmy Key will take Clemson semi-far for helping bring the Yankees back to relevance in the 90s. College of Charleston gave Yankees fans Brett Gardner, with him having originally started as a walk-on on the college’s baseball team. However, they got a rough first round draw in Alabama, who produced David Robertson, Joe Sewell, and some minor others.

While Long Beach State is a No. 15 seed in basketball, they’re well known as a baseball school, and have produced a lot of major leagues. Most notably for the Yankees, that’s where Jason Giambi attended. That allows them to pull an upset over Arizona, who have had Kenny Lofton, Rob Refsnyder and others play there (Lofton was even on the basketball team), but Giambi wins out there.

Just edging all of them out in the end is North Carolina, who have Snuffy Stirnweiss, Andrew Miller, Adam Warren, and a couple others.

South Region

This isn’t the deepest region, as there’s not much to write home about for Boise State, Colorado, Houston, James Madison, Longwood, Marquette, Oakland, Texas Tech, Vermont, Western Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Current Yankee Marcus Stroman (and Chris Capuano to a much lesser extent) could make a good run in this tournament for Duke, but it’s far too early to call him a great Yankee just yet. Similarly, a bounce-back year for Carlos Rodón could change NC State’s fortunes next year, but not just yet.

Florida doesn’t have any true Yankee superstars, but they have a fairly deep roster, featuring Harrison Bader, Dave Eiland, Darren O’Day, and Mike Stanley. The flip side of that is Texas A&M, who gets a good start with Chuck Knoblauch, but there’s not much after that.

There’s some lore that Kentucky winning a championship means good things for the Yankees as well. The Wildcats having Jim Leyritz and James Paxton is helpful for that maybe holding true this year.

In the end, let’s go with Nebraska, who’ve given the Yankees Stan Bahnsen, Bob Cerv, and Joba Chamberlain.

Midwest Region

Akron, Colorado State, Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas, McNeese State, Montana State, Saint Peter’s, Samford, Utah State, and Virginia are the teams you can strike pretty quickly in this region. (Although, shoutout to KU, and the legend Mike Zagurski.)

Chase Headley was a decent Yankee, but the only real name of note for Tennessee. Bill “Moose” Skowron is a pretty solid start for No. 1 seed Purdue. Matt Carpenter’s run with the Yankees in 2022 gets TCU some love, but not enough to get them out of this region. Beloved ‘90s Yankee Gerald Williams is solid for a No. 16 seed, but not enough to advance too far.

South Carolina features a decent amount of depth. They’re headlined by Jordan Montgomery and Clarke Schmidt, but in a (much) lesser role, there’s Brian Roberts and Steve Pearce.

Texas has a ton of major leaguers in their history. The only truly good Yankee on the list is Roger Clemens, but that’s a pretty good place to start. They’re topped by Oregon, who gave the Yankees Hall of Famer Joe Gordon.

Final Four

I am admittedly writing this biased as a North Carolina fan, but for me it’s hard to look past the Tar Heels. Stirnweiss and Miller individually aren’t the strongest players, but they’re a very good one-two punch, and Warren and a couple others are a solid amount of depth. In the end, the Babe Ruths, Mickey Mantles, and Derek Jeters in franchise history didn’t go to a college, so there’s no one obvious answer there, especially since Lou Gehrig’s Columbia isn’t great at basketball.