Can Marcus Stroman raise the Yankees’ ceiling?

At the beginning of the winter, Marcus Stroman might not have been at the top of most Yankees fan’s wishlists. In December, visions of Juan Soto and Yoshinobu Yamamoto danced in our heads. Even after the Yankees went 1-for-2 on their top targets, starry starting pitching options populated the free agent and trade markets. Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and old friend Jordan Montgomery highlighted the free agent class, while talented hurlers like Corbin Burnes, Tyler Glasnow, and Dylan Cease generated interest on the trade market.

It came as a surprise, then, that Stroman was the team’s primary pitching add. The move did make sense, with Stroman coming on a perfectly reasonable contract for each side, and adding a level of depth and certainty to a rotation that was lacking both after the Soto trade. The reaction to the signing was straightforward: Stroman was a floor-raiser, a solid veteran add who would provide stability in the middle of the rotation, even if his upside was limited.

Yet a casual retrace through Stroman’s track record reveals that he could raise the ceiling of this staff. No, he doesn’t have Glasnow’s stuff, Burnes’ or Snell’s Cy Young pedigree, or Yamamoto’s youth and potential. But in a rotation that needs someone to step up and provide All-Star production behind Gerrit Cole, Stroman might have as good a chance as anyone to surprise and produce the kind of 3-to-4 WAR season the Yankees are desperate for.

Stroman started his career with the Blue Jays, drafted 22nd overall in the 2012 MLB Draft. He moved quickly through the minors and found himself on Toronto’s big league staff by early 2014, tossing 130.2 quality innings as a rookie. A torn ACL in spring training the next year torpedoed his season before it began, but amidst doubts he’d play again that year, Stroman returned in September of 2015, defeating the Yankees in the second half of a doubleheader in his first start of the year.

After an uneven 2016 campaign, Stroman fully broke out in 2017, to the tune of 201 innings, a 3.09 ERA (145 ERA+), and an eighth-place Cy Young finish. A shoulder injury marred his 2018 season, but healthy again in 2019, he once again flourished, totaling 184.2 innings with a 3.22 ERA (137 ERA+).

With the Jays out of the race in 2019, Stroman was traded to the Mets, with the Suffolk County product enthusiastically returning home. Though Stroman sat out the 2020 COVID-shortened season, he didn’t miss a beat in 2021, turning in his usual production for the Mets with a 3.02 ERA and 133 ERA+. He parlayed that into a three-year deal with an opt-out after two years with the Cubs, for whom he posted a 3.73 ERA and 116 ERA+ across two seasons before opting out and signing with the Yankees.

The terms of his deal with New York, two years and $37 million, with a vesting player option for 2026, were modest compared to expectations. MLB Trade Rumors had forecasted $44 million over two years for Stroman, while FanGraphs had pegged him for $66 million over three.

Given Stroman’s track record, it’s easy to see why the prognosticators figured he’d earn more on the open market. While no one would mistake him for an ace as he nears his mid-30’s, Stroman has consistently prevented runs at a near-elite level whenever healthy in his career. It’s that track record that should make the Yankees optimistic that he can be more than a floor-raiser for the club.

Since 2019, Stroman has posted a 126 ERA+, one of the 20 best adjusted ERA figures among starters with at least 500 innings over that span, and his FIP (3.62) doesn’t too much lag his raw ERA (3.38) in that time. His RA-9 WAR since 2019 ranks 30th, nestled nicely between the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Logan Webb, and Walker Buehler.

When healthy, Stroman has prevented runs at a rate 30 percent better than league average like clockwork. Last season, Stroman was right on that usual pace before injuries put a damper on his campaign. At the start of July, Stroman had a 2.47 ERA across 102 innings, earning an All-Star nod and putting himself in midseason Cy Young conversation. But by the end of the month, Stroman was on the shelf with a hip issue, and a rib cage injury complicated further things later in the year.

It’s certainly not so simple to just assume that, now healthy, Stroman will return to the level of performance he achieved before getting hurt last year; there are no such guarantees for pitchers of any age, let alone 33-year-old ones. But Stroman’s consistent production when healthy is too much to ignore. Just based on the simple results he’s generated at every stop in his career, it’s clear Stroman has the potential to be more than a useful mid-rotation arm. If he can hit his average performance over the last few years, he’d suddenly profile as a good number two behind Cole (should the ace return), rather than the respectable innings eater he was supposedly signed to be.

What are the odds Stroman can get back to his previously established level of play and raise this team’s ceiling? Well, the computers aren’t exactly bullish. As Esteban noted in his preview of Stroman’s 2024, ZiPS pegs Stroman as just slightly above average, with a low upside and a high floor. The system’s median projection calls for a 4.01 ERA in 138 innings and 1.7 fWAR. PECOTA has a similar forecast, for a 3.95 ERA in 142 innings.

And we can at least see why the cold hard projections throw some cold water on Stroman’s outlook. Stroman’s walk rate spiked last year, to 9.0 percent on the year, and 8.5 percent before injuries took their toll. His first strike rate fell eight points year-over-year, and his called strike rate tied a career low. At his best, Stroman fills the zone with difficult-to-square sinkers, limiting walks and homers while feasting on groundballs. While he generated plenty of worm-burners last year, Stroman needs every part of that equation to be working if he wants to hit his ceiling in 2024.

Even with a couple of red flags on his profile, it’s hard not to be at least a little hopeful about Stroman entering the year. A healthy Stroman has essentially never been less than very good, and with their ace now down for 10-to-12 weeks, very good is what the Yankees might need Stroman to be. If he can just be the pitcher he’s been for the last half-decade, Stroman will do more than raise the Yankees’ floor in 2024.