2024 MLB Season Preview: Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners came agonizingly close to making the postseason in back-to-back years, finishing the 2023 season just one game back of the final Wild Card spot and two games back in the AL West. Buoyed by a rotation featuring both established veterans and elite young talent, the Mariners hope their offense can keep pace and make a run at a postseason birth in 2024.

Seattle Mariners

2023 record: 88-74 (3rd, AL West)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 85-77 (2nd, AL West)

Yes, Julio Rodríguez is a legit superstar — and we will get to him later — but this team’s engine is their pitching staff. Luis Castillo continues to be a stabilizing force at the top of Seattle’s rotation posting a 121 ERA+ and 10 K/9 in 2023. He made 33 starts last season, which included an All-Star appearance and a top-five Cy Young finish. Behind Castillo is a formidable duo of George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. Kirby followed up a strong rookie season with a 3.35 ERA and a 0.90 BB/9 — good enough for a 4.4 fWAR. Gilbert pitched to a 3.73ERA last season and like Castillo and Kirby, pitched 190+ innings. Any team would dream of having these three arms take the mound every five days. Bryce Miller got off to a great start last season, with a high-velocity fastball and a legit slider, but problems getting lefties out plagued him in 2023. A 24-year-old right-hander with a high 90s fastball is a good problem to have at the bottom of your rotation. This staff projects to be one of the best in baseball.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, it is clear that ownership was intent on keeping payroll at or below what it was in 2023. Trades involving Eugenio Suárez and Jarred Kelenic, amongst others, freed up around $30 million that would be needed to build this year’s roster on a budget. It left Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto in a tough spot. However, the Mariners were able to trade for Jorge Polanco and sign Mitch Garver this offseason, providing a boost to two areas of need — second base and the DH position. Catcher is also a position of strength for the Mariners, with Cal Raleigh posting back-to-back quality seasons behind the plate, including a 30 HR campaign in 2023. Overall, the Mariners will need some sustained offense from a few of these names to push their offense towards the top half of the league.

Luckily, the Mariners have two anchors to their lineup that can carry them at times. J.P. Crawford saw a major boost to his power numbers in 2023, hitting a career-best 19 home runs and posting a 134 wRC+, and he was second on the team with 4.9 fWAR. Given the penny-pinching from the Mariners, another big season from Crawford at a premium position is a necessity.

However, everyone knows the main attraction of the Seattle Mariners is Julio Rodríguez. The 23-year-old is coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances and Silver Slugger Awards. He finished top-10 in the majors amongst position players with a 5.9 fWAR. He hit 32 HR and collected 103 RBIs last season and finished top-four in MVP voting. Rodríguez is a legit MVP candidate and it’s clear that Seattle goes where he goes. Despite his good overall numbers, and a historically good August (slashing .429/.474/.724), a slow start to the season coincided with a slow start from the Mariners as a whole in 2023. It shows how much Rodríguez is tasked with boosting this offense throughout a full season. He does it in the field as well, only committing two errors all of last season.

Despite supreme talent in certain areas, the Mariners still project to be a middle-of-the-road offense. You have to wonder if the approach this offseason will cost the Mariners a chance at the postseason, which would be a shame considering the foundation they have to build around. It may be tough to compete in a strong division like the AL West, but the pitching staff and the likes of Julio Rodríguez provide hope for this team. I think this team makes the playoffs this season.

