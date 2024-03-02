Yankees 3, Orioles 7: Stroman strong, relievers not so much

Marcus Stroman looked razor-sharp in his second Grapefruit League start, twirling four scoreless innings against a relatively strong Orioles lineup. Unfortunately, the Yankees starters on offense couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain, nor could the first two relievers to follow Stroman out of the ‘pen. A Baltimore power surge in the middle innings put the game out of reach for New York, who couldn’t manage to get on the board until the ninth, eventually dropping this one, 7-3.

The top of the Yankees lineup created some traffic in the first, Anthony Volpe leading off with a single followed by an Alex Verdugo hit-by-pitch. However, Cole Irvin set down Gleyber Torres, Trent Grisham, and Jose Rojas in order to strand the pair. Volpe singled again to lead off the third but other than that the Yankees had a hard time getting the barrel on the ball, the grounders piling up by the middle innings.

After that, the opening acts of this game were characterized by a whole lot of soft contact. Stroman commanded the gloveside edge of the plate with authority, pouring sinkers and slurves away from the Orioles’ righty batters. He worked a one-two-three first inducing a grounder, fly ball, and pop up. He navigated around a leadoff single in the second, inducing a double play before striking out Coby Mayo swinging. Three quick fly balls in the third allowed him to come back out for the fourth, and he saved his wipeout stuff for last, striking out Adley Rutschman on a foul tip and Ryan O’Hearn looking.

Unfortunately, Ed Smith Stadium is one of a handful of Grapefruit League facilities that has not installed ball tracking technology, so data from the game is severely limited — heck, there wasn’t even a radar gun. However, one didn’t need Hawkeye data to tell us that Stroman’s pitches featured sharp, late movement that made for some uncomfortable at-bats for the Baltimore lineup. He finished his day having completed four scoreless innings, giving up just the two singles and no walks against three strikeouts.

Cody Morris came on in relief and immediately the Orioles’ contact became louder. On just his fifth pitch, Austin Hays launched a center-cut fastball over the wall in left to open the scoring. He’d retire the next three batters to get out of the inning, but the reprieve would prove temporary. Heston Kjerstad singled to lead off the sixth, followed by walks of Cedric Mullins and Michael Pérez to load the bases with no outs. Ryan Mountcastle doubled the runners on second and third home. Aaron Boone replaced him with Nick Ramirez, but with the new runners on second and third still Morris’ responsibility, a Hays single to drive both home put five runs on Morris’ card in just one-plus inning of work.

Both teams commenced their bulk substitutions in the sixth inning, however Ramirez found the going no easier against the less experienced hitters entering the contest. Kjerstad was hit by a pitch in the seventh bringing Kyle Stowers to the plate, who scraped a two-run blast over the wall in right to extend the Orioles’ lead, 7-0.

Returning to the offense, the Yankees went down in order in the fourth, fifth, and sixth before finally creating some more traffic in the seventh. Grisham and Jahmai Jones singled to put a pair on with no outs, but Ben Rice, Agustin Ramirez, and Caleb Durbin went down in order to again strand a pair.

The lone bright spot out of the Yankees bullpen was Nick Burdi, who has been turning heads with his high octane fastball and vicious sweeper through the first few weeks of camp. He struck out the side in the eighth sandwiched around a single, including a nasty slider that caused the batter to duck before it took a sharp left hand turn over the inside corner of the plate.

New York compiled a mini-rally in the ninth to not only avoid the shutout but make the final score a tad more respectable, Jones leading off with a walk followed by a Rice single to put runners on the corners with no outs. Ramirez struck out, but Durdin lifted a flyball deep enough to left-center to drive Jones in. Jeter Downs chipped in with a single and Josh Breaux added his second hit of the game — following his ground-rule double in the eighth — to load the bases. Brandon Lockridge singled to drive home a pair, but Jace Avina struck out on three straight called strikes to end the game, the Yankees falling to the Orioles, 7-3.

The Yankees go again tomorrow hosting the Tigers at GMS. Nestor Cortes makes his second start of spring while Detroit sends Matt Manning to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET and we hope you’ll join us in the game thread!

