New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Marcus Stroman vs. Cole Irvin

The Yankees gave us a taste of what the top of the order is capable of this season, Anthony Rizzo launching a grand slam and solo shot and Juan Soto leaving the yard as well as New York easily downed the Blue Jays for the second time this spring, 8-4. Today, they get a crack at the reigning division champs for the first time this spring.

Marcus Stroman makes his second start Grapefruit League start after giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits against the Phillies. The newest Yankees starter has been mentoring Clarke Schmidt on his sinker and already we’ve seen the younger pitcher throw the pitch about two mph faster than last season. In 25 starts last season, Stroman went 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA, 3.58 FIP, and 119 strikeouts in 136.2 innings.

Cole Irvin was acquired from the A’s last winter but struggled mightily in his first season in Baltimore, getting demoted to Triple-A before returning in a relief role for much of the second half. He has reportedly added roughly two ticks of velocity across his arsenal, which features a four-seamer, cutter, sinker, curveball, and changeup. In 24 appearances last season (12 starts) Irvin went 1-4 with a 4.42 ERA, 4.43 FIP, and 68 strikeouts in 77.1 innings.

We likely won’t get the same fireworks as yesterday with the five MLB regulars rested, though we do get to see the four — Anthony Volpe, Alex Verdugo, Gleyber Torres, and Trent Grisham — who weren’t in yesterday’s starting lineup. Behind them are a quintet of Triple-A non-roster invitees.

The Orioles field a more daunting lineup, the top-five comprising of projected Opening Day starters including former All-Star center fielder Cedric Mullins and already the best catcher in the league Adley Rutschman. Further down the batting order are two of the Orioles’ top-three prospects, Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad already possessing MLB-ready power.

How to watch

Location: Ed Smith Stadium — Sarasota, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: MASN (away broadcast)

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: YES App

