Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/2/24

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Thursday’s spring training game against the Marlins ended in a scoreless tie for the Yankees, but there was at least one positive note. Pitching prospect Clayton Beeter was among those to take the mound for the Yankees, and he impressed in three scoreless innings, including retiring two-time batting champ Luis Arraez twice. Beeter has impressed both players and teammates in camp, with catcher Jose Trevino among those with good things to say. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Beeter on the Yankees’ active roster at some point this year.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Giancarlo Stanton was another Yankee who took part in Thursday’s game. He played in the outfield in said exhibition, which is a positive sign for him and his revamped physique. The Yankees have been cautious about playing him in the field in recent years, but they apparently felt good enough in his movement to give him a go out there this early in camp.

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: While his time in the major leagues has waned in recent years, Robinson Canó is not ready to give up on baseball just yet. The former Yankee is set to continue his playing career after signing with the Mexican League’s Diablos Rojos del México. If that team sounds familiar, they are the opponent who the Yankees are set to take on in an exhibition series in Mexico City in a few weeks, so we may see Canó in action soon.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: A couple days ago, it was revealed that the Yankees were one of the finalists for Kiké Hernández, who ultimately ended up signing with the Dodgers. While the Yankees didn’t add him, it is a sign that they’re still out there looking at pieces to potentially add to the bench.

Breaking: Matt Chapman to Giants. $20M $18M $16M. $54M total. 2 optouts. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 2, 2024

We’ll close out the links with some signing news at the buzzer! One of the last remaining major free agents has found his home for 2024, as former Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman is returning to the Bay Area on a three-year, $54 million deal. In addition to the Heyman tweet above, ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted that Chapman has opt-outs after each year. There was briefly a report of interest from the Yankees back in January, but other than that, they weren’t linked to him very much.