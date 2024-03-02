Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/2/24

Juan Soto homered 419 feet to dead center. Everson Pereira hit a tank as well. Anthony Rizzo went yard twice. It was a good night in Tampa. (No, I do not care about Gerrit Cole’s first inning.)

Today on the site, David will discuss baserunning as a whole and how the Yankees might improve on their lackluster numbers there last season and Nick P. will ruminate on whether the Yankees’ very light catching depth might be an obstacle to Austin Wells’ quest to make the Opening Day roster. Later on, Peter will have you covered on today’s exhibition road game against the Orioles.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV (such as it is): YES App, MASN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Venue: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. What did you think about Matt Chapman ending up on the Giants?

2. Do you still think the Orioles are the AL East favorite?