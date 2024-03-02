Slow and steady: Previewing the Yankees’ baserunning

Spring training is the time to practice—and write about—fundamentals like baserunning. The Yankees have challenges in this area. By challenges, I mean that they are slow. They are cumulatively the slowest team measured by Baseball Savant’s Sprint Speed. They rightly want to prioritize the health of their position players in their 30s. It is vastly more crucial to keep your good hitters healthy than being good on the basepaths.

FanGraphs’ Baserunning (BsR), assesses all aspects of baserunning, assigns weighted values, and converts them into runs created or lost. Their data suggests the Rays and Cubs, the two top teams, added an estimated 14.8 runs to their last season total compared to a league-average baserunning team. In contrast, the Yankees finished third-worst in the majors with -15.1 in BsR. When comparing those extremes, the swing is about 30 runs. Going by the general sabermetric principle that 10 runs are equal to one win, that difference is worth three wins. So while outstanding or poor baserunning in comparison to other components of the game is not a massive difference maker, it does have value.

When some think about poor baserunning, their mind goes to the blunders. Not much sticks in fans’ memories more after a loss than a player killing a rally by being called out on the bases.

This is likely one that comes to mind from fans last season, as Gleyber Torres unfortunately got himself in a few situations like this.

The Yankees were actually in the middle of the pack on Baseball Reference’s Out on Base (OOB), a counting stat that tallies the number of times an out was made on the basepaths, excluding forces.

Taking into account their personnel, steals were not a major issue for the team last season. They ranked 21st in FanGraphs’ weighted stolen bases (wSB). Their success rate was a slightly above league average 77 percent. Another sabermetric adage suggests that at least a 75-percent success rate is needed for stealing for the risk to be worthwhile. Anthony Volpe, who led the 2023 team with 24 stolen bases, should be able to pick up more this season given the likelihood that his rookie-year .283 OBP improves. As a second-year player, he may have more confidence as well. Trent Grisham and Oswaldo Cabrera offer above-average speed off the bench, and while it will likely be some time before we see either of the top prospects due to injury and needed development, Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones could both pose threats down the road as well.

What made the Yankees rank near the bottom for baserunning teams was their failure to advance on balls in play. Runner Runs on Baseball Savant is a more precise look at how teams or players take advantage of opportunities to advance on the basepaths. It incorporates through Statcast data runner speed, outfielder throwing arm, runner position on base paths, and outfield distance from both ball and bases. On the page it also shows advance opportunities and attempts, then shows how often a league average baserunner would do the same.

The team ranked second-worst in Runner Runs. Here is a more complete look at how the Yankees’ lagged behind in this category.

Out of the current Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu were the worst offenders in regard to holding on potential added bases that the average runner would normally advance on. They are among the slowest players on the team, but in between their Sprint Speed were Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Higashioka, who did better with advancing when expected. Stanton and LeMahieu both came into spring training feeling good, so while age and history are not in their favor, perhaps there can be a rebound to more respectability (though it might be too late in Stanton’s case in particular).

A reason why LeMahieu baserunning in particular will be interesting to watch this season is that Boone has indicated his plan to bat him first. The notion that you need a speedster to hit leadoff is now considered antiquated; having a player with a high on-base percentage is more valued. Considering the increased opportunities as a runner hitting ahead of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it’s worth questioning if a baserunner with a lack of ability to take extra bases on hits should bat in front of two prolific hitters.

Another leadoff option, Alex Verdugo, was slightly above league average on advancing on balls in play last season, matches his speed profile. Even though managers need to balance the human side of batting lineups, if their on-base percentages are similar, it is a fair conversation to have down the line.

Baseball Prospectus unveiled this past week a new baserunning statistic called Deserved Baserunning After Contact (DRBa). In the explanation, the model is still being tweaked for things like how to measure its run value, but the DRBa, like Runner Runs, incorporates Statcast data on the batted balls to be more precise on the amount of times baserunners have a realistic shot of advancing, opposed to the other baserunning models that do not factor in aspects like ball location, launch speed and angle, and the fielder making the play.

Consistent with other models, the Yankees ranked worst in DRBa. LeMahieu had the second-worst rate in the major leagues.

On the positive side, Verdugo had a very strong DRBa rate (.8), placing 11th in MLB despite having league-average sprint speed. Soto, whose sprint speed is also around league average, had a minus DRBa rate. These two new lineup staples will be getting on base a lot and do not have slow speed as an excuse, so the team should monitor their ability to get extra bases on balls in play.

One interesting aspect from the baserunning statistics is the limited opportunities the Yankees had to advance, ranking second-lowest in the league. Several factors likely contribute to this. Yankee Stadium, as indicated by Park Factor, is notably unfavorable for extra base hits due to the limited surface area in the outfield. It makes sense that it is also more challenging to get from first base to third base. Furthermore, the Yankees finished second-to-last in batting average in 2023 and had the fourth-lowest number of batted ball events. If the offense improves in any projected area, we can anticipate more opportunities for baserunning decisions, thereby increasing its significance.

Immediate baserunning improvements do not appear to be likely. On the bright side,, it’s worth noting for full disclosure that the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers ranked dead last in UbR last year. While being a proficient baserunning team can undoubtedly enhance run production, it is not an absolute prerequisite for success.

The emergence of the new class of Yankees should inject energy, more excitement on the basepaths, and potentially offset the slower veteran players as the team transitions into a more middle-of-the-pack unit. At the very least, as long as the TOOTBLANs are kept to a minimum, we’ll breathe a little easier.