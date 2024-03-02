2024 MLB Season Preview: Chicago White Sox

The White Sox entered 2023 with high hopes. Despite scuttling to a .500 finish the year prior, Chicago retained the core of 2021’s 93-win squad, including reigning Cy Young Award-winner Dylan Cease, burgeoning superstar Luis Robert Jr., and face of the franchise Tim Anderson. They had made the playoffs in consecutive seasons prior to ‘22, and were poised to take advantage of a wide-open AL Central. With septuagenarian skipper Tony La Russa whisked back to retirement, the White Sox were seen by most as legitimate playoff contenders.

To say that it didn’t exactly work out would be an understatement. Last year made the disappointment of 2022 look downright breezy, as the White Sox absolutely imploded and now face an ominous future of irrelevancy. Prior to 2020, they hadn’t made the postseason in over a decade; now, they could be facing another drought.

Chicago White Sox

2023 record: 61-101 (4th, AL Central)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 67-95 (5th, AL Central)

The only player to truly take the needed next step in 2023 was Robert, who swatted 38 home runs and tallied 5.0 fWAR in a sensational campaign. That was about all that went right for Chicago. The Pale Hose bottomed out, losing 101 games, their worst mark since 1970. Cease’s ERA jumped by almost two-and-a-half runs. The previously-reliable Lance Lynn surrendered 28 home runs in just 21 starts before being dispatched to LA. Prized free-agent acquisition Andrew Benintendi posted a dismal .356 slugging percentage.

Most shocking of all was Anderson, who slashed .245/.286/.296 with just one home run in a -2 WAR campaign that was punctuated by a devastating right hook from Cleveland’s José Ramírez. Perhaps inevitably with such a massively underperforming team, the downward spiral culminated in reports of a deteriorating clubhouse culture (including from Yankees icon Keynan Middleton) that freshman manager Pedro Grifol and longtime GM Rick Hahn were forced to address in early August. By late August, both Hahn and Executive VP Ken Williams, who had led Chicago’s front office for 23 seasons, were out of a job.

Offseason recap

New GM Chris Getz has overseen a busy offseason for the White Sox. Key free agent departures included Anderson, starter Mike Clevinger (3.3 WAR in 2023), catcher Yasmani Grandal (who played in 356 games across 4 years with Chicago), veteran Elvis Andrus (Chicago’s primary second baseman last season), and closer Liam Hendriks (who remarkably came back from cancer, though had his season cut short by Tommy John surgery).

To bolster the roster, Getz signed major league deals with catcher Martín Maldonado, shortstop Paul DeJong, lefty reliever Tim Hill, righty reliever John Brebbia, swingman Chris Flexen, and starter Erick Fedde, who won 20 games in the Korean KBO last season. The 29-year-old Flexen is the only member of the group under 30, and Fedde is the only one guaranteed more than one year (he got two). With the possible exception of Fedde, none are likely to provide a major boost in 2024.

The biggest name coming to the White Sox arrived via a trade with Atlanta. Michael Soroka, who finished sixth in Cy Young voting as a 21-year-old in 2019, and has started only nine games since due in large part to injuries. If healthy, he will likely join Fedde, Flexen, and Michael Kopech, who went 5-12 with a 5.43 ERA last season, in a rotation full of reclamation projects behind projected ace Dylan Cease.

X-factors

For Chicago to compete, they will need some of their question marks in the rotation to step up. Fedde stands out as a high-ceiling, low-floor option; Miles Mikolas and Matt Moore are recent examples of pitchers who fine second acts in the majors after returning from the NPB in Japan, but there’s less of a track record for former MLB’ers returning from the KBO outside of Arizona’s Merrill Kelly (and to a lesser degree, Chris Flexen). That makes Fedde an interesting case, and an important one for Chicago.

It’s 1:58 in the morning so what does that mean fellas? Erick Fedde KBO highlights time baby pic.twitter.com/GmwCHaDJLp — Sam (@TreIindor20) December 5, 2023

On offense, the White Sox will look to former third-overall draft pick Andrew Vaughn as a prime breakout candidate. In his age-25 season, the first baseman slashed a respectable but uninspiring .258/.314/.429. As he enters his fourth season as a full-time starter, the pressure is building to assert himself as a South Side mainstay going forward.

Eloy Jiménez is a final name to watch. The good news: the oft-injured White Sox DH played in 120 games last year, the first time he’s reached that plateau since 2019. The bad news: Jiménez’s OPS was just .758, down from a career mark of .831 entering the year. A healthy Jiménez providing power at a level commensurate with his abilities would go a long way towards anchoring a thin White Sox lineup.

Best-case scenario

Another year, another depleted AL Central. The Royals, despite adding a few solid veterans this offseason, are coming off a 106-loss season — even worse than Chicago — and far from a juggernaut. The Guardians and Tigers are coming off losing seasons as well, and it’s not like either added a superstar in free agency. The Twins, riding high of an 87-win campaign, lost three starting pitchers, including 2023 Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray, replacing that talent with journeyman Anthony DeSclafani, who’s posted a 5.16 ERA in 24 appearances over the past two seasons. While they should still be considered the favorites to repeat as division winners due to a bevy of young talent, they’ve left the door open in the Central.

If Cease returns to Cy Young-contender form, Robert maintains his MVP-contender performance, and a few members of the supporting cast outperform expectations, Chicago could be an unlikely contender as the season progresses. If Getz is empowered to add at the deadline if the White Sox are still in the mix, it would not be a shock to see Chicago fighting for a division title down the stretch, much like subpar Detroit and Cleveland teams did last year.

Dylan Cease's Slider (one of the best pitches in baseball).



4Ks thru 2. pic.twitter.com/gK2c6RPEOb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 8, 2022

Worst-case scenario

The more likely outcome is that things get worse before they get better on the South Side. If the White Sox’ patchwork rotation and threadbare lineup stumble out of the gate, Getz may embrace the opportunity for a firesale. One of the offseason’s biggest surprises has been Chicago’s decision to retain Cease, who will become a free agent after the 2025 season. Jiménez and third baseman Yoán Moncada will hit the open market after this season unless Chicago picks up pricey player options.

Barring a rapid turnaround, it’s likely Getz will look to move all three (and anyone else not nailed down) during the season, cleaning the decks for a ground-up rebuild on which the 40-year-old former big-league second baseman can put his stamp. In that event, Chicago could quickly sink to the bottom of the Central and finish in last place for just the second time during the Wild Card era.

