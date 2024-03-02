Austin Wells and the Yankees’ catcher carousel

Austin Wells has reason for optimism as spring training gets underway in Tampa. The Yankees’ mustachioed catching phenom posted a .775 OPS with 17 home runs in 96 minor league games last season and fared nearly as well at the plate in an impressive 19-game MLB debut in the fall. After that strong showing, incumbent catcher Kyle Higashioka, who manned the backstop for 92 games in 2022 and was well-regarded by Yankees brass for his steady hand and elite pitch framing, was traded to San Diego this offseason as part of the package for Juan Soto.

All signs seem to point toward a clear path to regular playing time for the 24-year-old Wells. And yet, as it stands, there is a realistic scenario where Wells won’t even make the Yankees’ Opening Day roster out of spring training.

Wells shares a black mark with a long line of Yankees catchers who came before him: options. Because he was only added to the 40-man roster last September, the Yankees can still send Wells down to the minor leagues without having to expose him to other teams through the waiver process. Before becoming MLB mainstays, Higashioka and Austin Romine were recent examples of young catchers on the 40-man whom the Yankees kept in the minors for years, tapping in for New York when injuries occurred and shuttling back to Triple-A once the injured player in question was cleared to return.

Wells is a better overall prospect than either Higashioka or Romine were back in the day, but this fact must be considered part of the calculus. The Yankees have historically been reluctant to part with depth, no matter how skeptically some fans might consider its importance. That’s where Ben Rortvedt comes into the picture.

Even with Higashioka now on the West Coast, the competition for playing time behind the plate should be steep. Jose Trevino is coming off a miserable, injury-riddled season but was a breakout star in 2022, earning an All-Star berth and Platinum Glove Award as the best defender in the American League. In his stead last year, Rortvedt graduated from the “minor-league-reserve-catcher” role, establishing himself as Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher down the stretch as he helped the Yankees ace put the finishing touches on his first Cy Young campaign. Rortvedt was dreadful at the plate last season (.118/.241/.221 slash line) but fared much better in the minors (.291/.403/.513), indicating there may be more in his bat.

Perhaps more importantly, the 26-year-old Rortvedt is now out of options. The Yankees have to either put him on the Opening Day roster, find a place to trade him, or designate him for assignment late in camp and hope he clears waivers. Although this may be a minimal risk in the grand scheme of things, the Yankees will consider it.

There’s another factor in both Trevino’s and Rortvedt’s corners: defense.

During Gary Sánchez’s defensively-inconsistent tenure as the Yankees’ starting backstop, the front office brought in Tanner Swanson from Minnesota to be their catching coordinator. Since that time, they have prioritized defense at the position, following successful models like late-career Yadier Molina in St. Louis and Martín Maldonado in Houston by accepting subpar offense from their catchers in exchange for elite framing, pitch calling, and control of the run game.

Trevino’s Platinum Glove is supported by both the eye test and analytics. Despite playing in only 55 games last season, his 28 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) since 2022 is still tops among all MLB catchers. Rortvert’s defense, too, has shined in his limited opportunities (7 DRS across 70 games with Minnesota and New York). Swanson has extolled Rortvedt’s abilities as “a really dynamic defender” with a “unique physical skill set in terms of being really strong but really mobile.”

When it comes to his glove, the jury’s still out on Wells. In his brief, 19-game sample last season, he was worth -2 DRS. Swanson has said all the right things about Wells’ defense, but some of his comments can be read as damning with faint praise. Swanson told the New York Post that there’s “no reason to believe (Wells’ defense) wouldn’t play at this level” which doesn’t exactly inspire Gold Glove aspirations and contrasts starkly with his glowing reviews of Rortvedt. Despite Wells’ superior offensive upside, the Yankees may face a difficult decision at the end of spring as to whether the extra pop will be worth potential growing pains on defense.

It’s worth noting that, as they so often do, spring injuries may render that decision moot. Trevino is recovering from a strained left calf and, while the team has been downplaying the injury, manager Aaron Boone has already revealed he will miss the start of spring training. As we’ve seen in recent years (see: Carlos Rodón and Luis Severino), spring injuries initially described as minor can quickly descend into months-long affairs.

New York has four non-roster invitees in camp as additional catching options. Ben Rice, who has yet to play above Double-A, and J.C. Escarra, who has not played in the minor leagues since 2021, are unlikely to make the big-league club. Luis Torrens, a former Yankees farmhand who has played 269 MLB games across six seasons, could be viewed as a legitimate reclamation project. If Wells’ defense gives them pause, though, Torrens’ -22 career DRS should be disqualifying. While he’s spent some time behind the plate this spring, he was used more at designated hitter than catcher last year with Chicago and Seattle. It’s unclear if the Yankees view the journeyman as a viable catching option or more as a bat-first depth piece akin to Willie Calhoun on last year’s squad.

The fourth non-roster invitee is Josh Breaux. The former second-round draft pick played in 53 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the past two seasons and could be the next man up behind the trio of Trevino, Rortvedt, and Wells (especially if Torrens catches on elsewhere at the end of camp). Breaux battled injuries and had to spend some time in Double-A Somerset due to Wells and Rortvedt crowding Triple-A, so a strong spring performance could be crucial to showcasing his development on both sides of the ball.

To let Rortvedt go, the Yankees would likely need to be convinced that Torrens or Breaux can fill in as an MLB injury replacement, or they would need to acquire additional catching depth before the season — as they did when they added Trevino and Rortvedt before 2022. Again, Wells’ fate could come down to Trevino’s calf forcing the Yankees’ hand in some way. If he needs to start the year on the IL, then Wells will comfortably make the team alongside Rortvedt. If Trevino is healthy and the Yankees have to make a call on Rortvedt, then Wells could end up drawing the short straw and be left to continue his defensive development, waiting for another opportunity in the Bronx.