Luis Gil has opened eyes this spring

With Gerrit Cole on the shelf for the foreseeable future, there is a spot open in the Yankees’ rotation. Realistically, that will go to one of three people: Luke Weaver, Will Warren, or Luis Gil. The vibes around Tampa seem to suggest Warren has a leg up in the race for the final spot. He’s a top 100 prospect, has maintained health, and has been formidable in his spring outings. However, he wouldn’t be my pick. That would go to Gil, who has been electric, consistently firing in the upper 90s.

In his first full season coming off Tommy John surgery, the team might be tentative to give Gil the reigns straight out of spring. He has hardly pitched since 2021 and that was the only year of his career where he broke 100 innings. Coming off TJ, I’m not sure if they’re planning on a career high in innings. It’d be easier to monitor his workload in the minors – it’s a more controlled environment. Either way, when Gil is in the majors this year, he’ll be in some sort of impact role. I say that with confidence because he has looked that good this spring.

Spring stats aren’t useful. Pitchers could face players who aren’t major league competition to inflate those stats. That isn’t the argument in favor of Gil. Instead, it’s about how he has looked against some of the best competition. Even against some of the most talented players in the league such as Bryce Harper and Bo Bichette, Gil has been in the driver’s seat. Yes, I know they can still be getting their timing down and getting into a rhythm, but boy was Gil giving them little room for error. Let’s start off with an at-bat against Bo Bichette just a few days ago:

Gil started with a ball, then changed speeds with a changeup in the middle of the plate. After that, Bichette was geared up for the heater and could barely hold back on a pitch coming towards his hands. The next two pitches were pure filth:

The backdoor changeup was ridiculous. Bo swung over it because he clearly could not identify the change of speeds. The same exact thing happened on the next pitch, but it was much uglier. This pitch tells me that Gil’s changeup plays nicely up in the zone because hitters are so ready for 100 and can’t tell the difference. It might not have a crazy movement profile, but it is deceptive as heck coming out of the same tunnel.

In the next at-bat, Bo had the changeup in his mind but couldn’t balance it with the fact that he had to catch up to triple digits. And not only does Gil have the velo, but he has the perfect shape as well. When Bo tried to get on top of the heat, it did not go well. Here is the at-bat clipped together:

Oof! Bichette hasn’t been the only elite hitter to get the smoke from Gil. Harper couldn’t even handle what Gil had in store for him after he forced soft contact against fellow star Phillie, Trea Turner. Here is how that at-bat started:

Gil’s tight gyro slider has valuable in-zone utility. Against a lefty like Harper, the backdoor is a perfect way for him avoid the barrel. On a 0-0 pitch, it’s an impeccable location. From Harper’s perspective, he has no choice but to sit heater. The con is that he has no shot against that pitch. Similarly, sitting on a heater leads to him completely whiffing over the 92 mph changeup with wicked run. He was in a big hole and Gil hadn’t even tapped into the heater.

Gil did Harper a favor missing on the 0-2 heater, but he wouldn’t do it again:

Sheesh! It doesn’t even take him needing a chase. He fired the pitch right into the zone with no fear. There was no time for wasting the pitch. He has a 100 mph heater with unhittable life. Who cares if it’s Bryce Harper. See what he can do! This is downright dirty.

Even if Gil doesn’t get a shot to fill the rotation spot, we will be seeing a lot of him. When we do, he is going to get high-leverage opportunities. This stuff is no joke, and is perhaps better than it was pre-Tommy John surgery. I’m excited to see what he does this year. There is no doubt he’ll put the league on notice.