Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Josh Harrison

Before the start of spring training, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggested that the team was largely done adding on the position player side of the ball and that further reinforcements would likely come in the bullpen. That stance may have to change with the reports that DJ LeMahieu is dealing with “a pretty significant bone bruise” in his right foot and that his status for Opening Day is in question.

As the news filtered down, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic and others wondered which players, both internal and external, could handle third base duties should LeMahieu not be available for the start of the season, with Josh Harrison’s name popping up across several platforms.

Josh Harrison could be an option if DJ LeMahieu isn't ready to begin the season: https://t.co/V0VMS7Pkbi — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 18, 2024

Now entering his 14th season, does the 36-year-old Harrison have anything left in the tank and would he be a viable stopgap while LeMahieu recovers?

2023 Statistics: 41 games, 114 PA, .204/.263/.291, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 51 wRC+, -1 Outs Above Average (3B), -0.6 fWAR

2024 ZiPS Projections: 98 games, 357 PA, .260/.320/.375, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 85 wRC+, 1.2 fWAR

Previous Contract: Signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Phillies January 2023. Designated for assignment and released in August. Signed and subsequently opted out of minor league deals with Rangers and Reds.

Harrison is far from the most inspiring option on the free agent market. Donovan Solano remains unsigned but is likely looking for the promise of a more permanent role after putting up a 116 wRC+ in 134 games for the Twins. The internal options are more bleak — the infield depth was already looking thin from Oswald Peraza’s shoulder issues and now two more are in doubt with LeMahieu’s injury and Jorbit Vivas’ reassignment to minor league camp.

This leaves Oswaldo Cabrera as the next (and perhaps only) man up, and you’d be excused if that didn’t instill much confidence. After putting himself in the conversation to be the 2023 Opening Day starter in left after a 113 wRC+ rookie cameo the year before, Cabrera looked overmatched in a larger sample size. And while Harrison looked cooked as a backup for the Phillies, his 85 wRC+ ZiPS projection is still a sight better than the 60 wRC+ Cabrera mustered in 115 games last year. The one area where Cabrera holds the upper had is on defense, with +3 OAA at the hot corner over the last two seasons vs. Harrison’s zero OAA.

Harrison likes to swing the bat, despite not being particularly effective when he did so in 2023. Among the 461 hitters who took at least 100 plate appearances last season, Harrison posted the second-lowest walk rate (2.6-percent) and the 31st-worst wRC+ (51). That being said, he was a productive hitter well into his mid-30s, batting .270/.332/.390 with a 102 wRC+ and 3.9 fWAR between 2020 and 2022.

While he is certainly not someone you’d pencil in to bat leadoff as the Yankees had designs on doing with LeMahieu, Harrison makes plenty of contact, with a career strikeout rate of 15.2-percent and sub-20-percent career whiff rate. He also would offer positional versatility to a Yankees bench that projects to carry two catchers, playing every position but catcher in his career. And while his opting out of his minor league deal indicates a desire to make a major league squad, it does not necessarily signal an expectation of sustained playing time. At the very least, Harrison is regarded by his peers as one of the truly good guys around the sport, and that plus his veteran knowledge could prove a useful asset to a clubhouse that could see a lot of youth come through its doors in 2024.