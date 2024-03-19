Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/19/24

MLB.com: While X-rays and CT scan showed that there is no break in DJ LeMahieu’s right foot after fouling off a ball in the area, the versatile veteran is in danger of missing Opening Day.

Manager Aaron Boone said that LeMahieu sustained “a pretty significant bone bruise” in Saturday’s game. After being sent to a specialist on Monday, all parties determined the player would be re-evaluated on Thursday.

Boone noted that the foot has given LeMahieu problems before and that he is “not going to have him playing through anything initially.” It’s still not set in stone, but it’s looking likely that the 2020 AL batting champion will not be available for March 28th. It’s also worth noting that one internal possibility to replace him, Jorbit Vivas, was optioned after yesterday’s game. The former Dodgers prospect had just 26 games above Double-A to his name.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: Even if the Yankees weren’t particularly likely to sign him at this stage, it’s very much worth reporting that Blake Snell has agreed to join the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $62 million deal.

Snell, who rejected the Yankees’ six-year, $150 million offer before they signed Marcus Stroman, will have an opt-out clause after the 2024 campaign to re-enter the market if he sees fit. Finally, the saga involving the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner comes to an end. Now, where will Jordan Montgomery go?

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The Yankees just aren’t the best team out there at handling injuries, particularly when it comes to the media. Since Aaron Judge hurt his abdominal area on Sunday, March 10th, the team has unsuccessfully predicted a return to taking batting practice and playing a couple of times.

Boone confirmed that the plan is for Judge to play on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hasn’t played since the aforementioned date, but an MRI on the area came back clean last week. The skipper also indicated that his star player should be able to play in four of the Yanks’ remaining six spring training games.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Carlos Rodón was having his best start of the spring on Monday, firing 5.2 scoreless, hitless innings on just 72 pitches. He felt that he could complete six innings, so he was frustrated when he saw the manager coming out from the dugout to take the ball from him.

To his surprise, the person walking towards him wasn’t Boone. It was a special Yankees’ guest: Joe Torre.

“I look up and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s Joe Torre. I should give him the ball,’” Rodón said. “It was cool. Everybody knows who Joe Torre is, and he got a nice ovation coming out there.”

Torre was personally invited to camp by Boone, and put on his pinstriped uniform for the first time since 2007. It was a special, nostalgic day for him and for hundreds of fans watching.

MLB Pipeline | Jonathan Mayo: The Spring Breakout, MLB’s most recent initiative to showcase and highlight its best young talent, has come to an end. Three Yankees were elected to the All-Spring Breakout first team: first baseman T.J. Rumfield, outfielder Spencer Jones, and pitcher Brock Selvidge.