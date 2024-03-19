Assessing the three Yankees pitchers from the Spring Breakout game

My colleagues and I at Baseball Prospectus recently ranked the Yankees as having the seventh-best farm system in baseball. In addition to boasting impact position players relatively close or already in the majors — three of whom we discussed yesterday — they also have a vast collection of pitchers who leverage very good or elite breaking pitches.

Three Yankees pitching prospects who qualify as having very good breaking pitches were put on display for all to see Saturday when they nearly shut out the Blue Jays’ top prospects across seven innings. In this article, I will give my honest assessment of each pitcher and highlight what you can expect from each pitcher in 2024 and beyond.

Brock Selvidge, LHP

Most teams in the Spring Breakout series opted to use pitchers for one or two innings. The Yankees, meanwhile, to let Selvidge go four innings. There are several potential explanations for this, the best one being that the Yankees opted to use this game to ramp Selvidge up like any other minor-league spring training game on a backfield. While it would’ve been nice to see more pitchers used in this game, we can’t help but be encouraged by the effort Selvidge put forth. In his four innings, he allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out eight.

On the surface, it was an incredibly impressive performance. A deeper dive, however, suggests that not much has changed in his scouting report from years past.

In my offseason ranking of Yankees prospects for BP, I ranked Selvidge as the organization’s 18th-best prospect because I was unsure if his repertoire supported a future rotation projection. His sliders are very good. Yes, sliders as a plural, because he can manipulate the pitch to create two different shapes, one being a sweeper that emphasizes horizontal break at the cost of velocity, and another that is of the gyro variety that has a similar movement profile to his sweeper but doesn’t break as much and is thrown harder.

I wasn’t aware of a gyro pitch until this outing, which is a positive development. Think of Selvidge’s gyro slider as a changeup to a fastball. If a pitcher has a good fastball, ideally you’ll have a changeup that looks like a fastball out of the hand until it dives late and is thrown five to ten mph softer. In this case, Selvidge’s sweeper is so good that having a pitch that mimics it keeps hitters honest. If I had to nitpick one thing about his sweeper, it’s that his release point is ever so slightly lower compared to the rest of his pitches. MLB hitters will pick up on this far more than minor leaguers and is something that could be problematic down the line.

For all the praise I just gave Selvidge’s sliders, the rest of his arsenal has a ways to go. The fastball, while topping out at 95 at one point, realistically sat 90-92 with okay life up in the zone. At its best, it might be an average heater thanks to its life, but there hasn’t been a velocity increase as one would’ve hoped upon his drafting. He also threw a changeup three times, none of which he threw in the zone or generated chases on. I said in my offseason write-up at BP that the lack of a pitch he can use against righties was going to be his Achilles heel because his fastball/slider combination isn’t good enough on its own. Very few pitchers in baseball can get away with dominating off a two-pitch arsenal (hello Spencer Strider), so there’s still a chance Selvidge ends up a reliever despite his above-average strike-throwing ability.

Henry Lalane, LHP

At BP, we were extremely aggressive in ranking Lalane this offseason (we ranked him fourth). The rationale was pretty simple: he sports awesome stuff for a 19-year-old, stuff that is supported by good command. I graded each of Lalane’s fastball, slurve, and change as a 60 on the 20-80 scouting scale, which is plus.

Although there are public models that dimmed the light on Lalane’s performance a bit, it’s important to note that many stuff models still have a tough time giving credit to pitchers with anomalous traits. In the case of Lalane, he’s 6-foot-7, has an incredibly low release point, and generates crazy good extension — a measure of how far off the mound, in feet, a pitcher releases the pitch. When you pair those attributes with the whiff rates he generated — an outstanding 43 percent — it’s easy to see why we ranked him so high.

Lalane’s fastball sat in the low-mid 90’s but topped out at nearly 97, confirming my previous sentiment of his heater being a plus offering. His changeup was his best pitch from a whiff standpoint, a whopping 60 percent! His slider, which I always thought was his second-best offering, might be his third-best. That’s not a slight on his slider by any means, but rather a compliment to his cambio.

The only blemish I marked down was Lalane’s propensity for missing with each of his pitches up-and-arm-side. There was a point in time when he threw six consecutive balls, none of which sniffed the zone. Again, I’d like to remind you that he’s 19-years-old and has shown an ability to throw good strikes in the past, so I wouldn’t put too much weight into that sequence of missed locations. All in all, this was a highly successful performance for Lalane. I hope fans now see Lalane’s potential. He is the most exciting pitching prospect the Yankees have unearthed since Luis Severino. Fans can catch him in Tampa to begin the season, where he will lead a loaded Tarpons team that is poised to welcome many of the FCL stars from last season.

Jack Neely, RHP

Neely was the one relief-only prospect to make an appearance in this exhibition game. He got some run in major league camp earlier this month where he showed off a fastball/slider combo that’s hard for hitters to pick up given his exceptionally large frame (he’s 6-foot-8). What separated Neely from other relief-only prospects in the system last year was his ability to generate strikes at a far higher clip than his peers. While he surrendered the only (unearned) run the Yankees gave up in this game and also struggled with his command which led to some loud contact off him, there were some encouraging takeaways.

The Ohio State product’s strikeout and walk totals from last season can be a little misleading because while Neely can throw strikes at an above-average clip, he gets a huge amount of chase and whiffs on both his pitches. The fastball can get up to 96 with good life up in the zone, and the slider tunnels exceptionally well off his heater until it breaks late (that’s a good thing). For those who aren’t familiar, per Pitcher List, tunneling minimizes the distance of two pitches at the commit point (or tunnel point, point of no return, etc.) while then maximizing the distance between the pitch’s final coordinates.

There’s a nonzero chance Neely will be called up this season if he keeps it up, but the more realistic scenario is he makes his debut in 2025. He could be yet another tall player the Yankees employ on their major league roster in due time as a capable middle reliever.

Overall, it was disappointing to see the Yankees roll out just three pitchers in a game meant to highlight many of the top prospects in their system. We didn’t get to see Chase Hampton, who I graded as the Yankees’ best pitching prospect over the offseason. We also didn’t witness Carlos Lagrange and his exciting arsenal, which was disappointing. And not to mention it again, but Major League Baseball has every incentive to expand the Spring Breakout series further in future years. While stretching pitchers out will likely be an unavoidable side effect, expanding the number of games to two, three, or four per team will give fans added exposure to most of their team’s best farmhands.

Do you agree that the Spring Breakout series should be expanded moving forward? Let us know in the comments!