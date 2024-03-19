Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Spencer Jones

After a few years without standout prospects in the system, it seems we have a new shiny toy to think about every few months. Anthony Volpe had us all hyped in camp last year, and Jasson Domínguez became a midseason hope spot. This spring, Spencer Jones looked brilliant in his brief stint at big league camp, wowed in the Spring Breakout contest, and has us all wondering what the next step in his development is.

2023 statistics (A+ and Double-A): 117 games, 535 plate appearances, .267/.336/.444, 16 HR, 66 RBI, 112 wRC+, 9.2 BB%, 28.9 K%

2024 ZiPS projections: 116 games, 526 plate appearances, .215/.266/.350, 13 HR, 59 RBI, 69 wRC+, 6.1 BB%, 33.1 K%, 0.2 fWAR

We all love Szymborski but ZiPS projections aren’t all that helpful for a guy with just 17 Double-A games under his belt. Jones was sent to minor league camp a couple of weeks ago and will start the season in Somerset, and while he’s risen quickly in the eyes of evaluators, the newfound outfield depth the Yankees built over the winter allows the organization to take their time with him.

It’s tempting to just apply the Aaron Judge model to Jones — a power-hitting college outfielder with truly titanic home run potential and some swing and miss in the profile. Like Judge he’s also a tick behind some of the other top prospects in the game development-wise, thanks to a lost COVID season and injuries while at Vanderbilt.

The differences change the mold a little bit, with Jones probably more likely to hang in center field and with a good deal more pure speed than Judge. The big talking point though is, and will continue to be, the tradeoff of contact for power. FanGraphs pegs him to be a 40-home run guy if he can pull all the pieces together at the MLB level, but striking out nearly 30 percent of the time at Double-A requires a major correction — the pitching doesn’t get easier from here.

He’s still very much a project, and it’s very possible we don’t see Jones in the bigs until 2025. Still...

Still, we can hope, and wonder, and be amazed. I think we sometimes get too caught up in a 55 or 60 tool, trying to fit a player into a roster, what his potential trade value is. Spencer Jones was one of the brightest, if briefest, stars in camp this year and it’s OK to get a little carried away with hoping for his potential.

With Aaron Judge and Jasson Domínguez entrenched in the outfield for the future, and a massive Juan Soto decision looming, Jones can provide both a respite against losing Soto and a center field option to take the load off the first two guys who really should be more in the corners. The Yankees have already indicated they’re unwilling to trade the organization’s top prospect, giving him the running room he needs to reach that incredible potential.

And maybe, just maybe, Spencer Jones may kill God.