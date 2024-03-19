Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/19/24

We’ve got a rare spring off-day today, breaking a streak of 19 consecutive days with Yankees baseball. The Yankees enter this breather having been dealt some more bad news, as DJ LeMahieu is said to have suffered a “major” bone bruise after fouling a ball off his foot. He’ll be re-evaluated on Thursday, making it hard to imagine that the veteran infielder will be ready for Opening Day a week later. At least it wasn’t all bad yesterday, as Carlos Rodón shoved, providing hope he can buoy the Yankee rotation in Gerrit Cole’s absence.

We’ll have lots to keep you company with on the site during the off-day. Matt keeps our MLB Preview rolling with a look at the San Francisco Giants, while Josh discusses what to expect from Spencer Jones in 2024. Also, Matt traces Juan Soto’s journey to New York, Esteban analyzes how Luis Gil has made some elite hitters very uncomfortable this spring, Peter brings up Josh Harrison as a potential replacement for LeMahieu, and Smith looks at the Yankees pitchers from the weekend’s Spring Breakout game.

Today’s Matchups:

Off-day

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where are you at with regard to Carlos Rodón? Bounce-back season incoming, or more inconsistency?

2. Will the Yankees go external if they need to fill a hole at third base?