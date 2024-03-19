Juan Soto’s journey from teenage stardom to the Bronx spotlight

In terms of the most exciting recent Yankees’ acquisitions, it’s hard not to put Juan Soto near the very top of the list. He is a free agent after this season and this may be his only year in the Bronx, but you only get so many chances to add a genuine possible generational superstar to your team. To add onto that, Soto is still not even 26-years-old, having already become one of the best players in baseball in his very early 20s.

For now, Soto is a Yankee, and it’s hard not to be incredibly excited about that.

Early in his career, Soto followed the path a lot of international signings do. In 2015 a couple months before his 17th birthday, he signed with the Washington Nationals. Soto was considered one of the best players in that year’s international class and received a $1.5 million bonus from the Nats. He very quickly showed why when he came over to the states and began playing in the minors.

Starting off in the Gulf Coast League, Soto quickly not only showed the eye-catching aspects of his game, but also that he was already a polished hitter. In 2016, he hit .369/.420/.553. That included 17 walks in just over 200 plate appearances. That on-base ability continued to shine through as Soto began flying through the Nationals’ minor league system.

After starting the 2018 season in Low-A, Soto was promoted to High-A after just a couple weeks. He only spent a few more weeks there before moving up to Double-A. After a mere week with Harrisburg, he was moved up again. It wasn’t a jump to Triple-A, though, as the Nationals bypassed it entirely and brought him up straight up to the majors. At just 19 years and 207 days old, Soto made his MLB debut on May 20th against the Dodgers. To mark the occasion, he homered on the very first big league pitch he saw.

Soto immediately established himself as an elite hitter, putting up a 146 wRC+. That included a home run against the Yankees, in a bit of a weird happenstance; that home run came in the continuation of a game that started and got rained out before his debut, meaning that he technically homered before his debut, making him a time traveler as well. His debut year saw him finish second in NL Rookie of the Year voting as he fell short of Ronald Acuña Jr.

The 2019 season saw Soto continue his ascent and also saw him put to the test on baseball’s biggest stage. After a slow start to the year, the Nationals battled back to earn one of the NL Wild Cards. They then made it all the way to the World Series against the Astros. The Nats eventually won with a memorable Game 7 victory on the road, but before that, Soto marked his presence in a big way. In Game 1, he became one of the youngest players to ever homer in the World Series, absolutely obliterating a pitch from his now-teammate Gerrit Cole. Even though he turned just 21 during the series, a 1.178 OPS cemented his status as a star.

Over the next couple years, that Nationals’ team began to fall apart due to a combination of age, injuries, and player departures. After Soto rejected a reported 15-year offer from Washington in 2022, and with the team not really going anywhere, the writing seemed on the wall. As good as Soto was and is and as young as he was and is, the Nationals eventually came to see it in their best interest to trade the star. It came sooner than maybe anyone would’ve expected him, but the Nats eventually sent him to the Padres in a massive 2022 deadline deal, which also included former Yankee Luke Voit going the other way.

After the trade, Soto returned to the postseason as he helped the Padres take one of the NL Wild Cards. There, they pulled off upsets of both the Mets and the heavily-favored Dodgers to advance to the NLCS. While San Diego lost to the upstart Phillies in five games, Soto hit two home runs and OPSed .944 in a losing effort.

Going into 2023, Soto and the Padres were expected to make another deep postseason run, but things just never came together. While the Pads finished a disappointing 82-80, it was not really due at all to Soto, who continued to be one of the best hitters in baseball. That left the Padres in an interesting position. With Soto just a year away from free agency, reports began to emerge after the 2023 season that he could be had in a trade. That’s when another team who had a disappointing 2023 stepped in.

After the mess that was last year, the Yankees needed to make some sort of splash for 2024. Considering that Soto was available, and maybe not for the prospect cost that you might expect for someone of his caliber, the Yankees pounced. After seemingly weeks of negotiations, the Yankees and Padres agreed to a trade, as Soto and Trent Grisham came to New York in exchange for Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Kyle Higashioka. The deal wasn’t a fleecing as the Yankees definitely lost some good arms and depth on the pitching front, but, again, it’s not every day you can acquire a Juan Soto.

Now as we sit here just days away from the 2024 season, Juan Soto is a Yankee, and it still feels thrilling. He’s been mashing in spring training, putting his talents on full display:

Add in both the contract year and the lefty in Yankee Stadium factor, it’s hard not to imagine Soto having a massive year. Some of the various Cole and Aaron Judge injury issues have put a slight wet blanket on the season before it’s started, but it’s still massively exciting that we get to see Juan Soto wearing a Yankees’ uniform in 2024, and hopefully even longer.