Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have dealt with some disappointing setbacks already in camp, but so far they've avoided any disastrous results. Ace Gerrit Cole is going to be sidelined for the first 10-12 weeks of the year, but he seemingly avoided a tear in his UCL that would've required Tommy John surgery and end his year outright. Captain Aaron Judge has been sitting with a core issue, but all indications from him and management are that he's still on track to start Opening Day. The Yankees can breathe a sigh of relief that they didn't lose both of their best players right out of the gate for extensive time, but it’s far from an ideal start.

In Cole's absence, the pitching staff will have to step up from within, as it's clear at this point that there isn't a major signing coming to bolster them. Guys like Luke Weaver, Luis Gil, and Clayton Beeter are in the running to snag that fifth starter spot, but who should get the nod? Once they have their man, who should get the remaining bullpen positions? Should they run an additional arm or bolster the bench a bit with Judge still technically in a gray area? (DJ LeMahieu’s foot is now causing problems as well.) If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of March 21st will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.