Yankees 4, Phillies 3: Carlos Rodón throws 5.2 no-hit innings

This late in spring training, players’ appearance start to somewhat resemble a real game. Starting pitchers can go at least five innings. Position players will get three at-bats and sometimes, even more. The clock is ticking for them to round into form with just a few games left before spring training.

In Monday’s exhibition, two players in particular showed good signs as they head towards the games that count for real. With both looking for bounce-back seasons after a down 2023, Carlos Rodón and Oswaldo Cabrera both put in some of their best performances of the spring, as they helped the Yankees beat the Phillies, 4-3.

One big thing to keep an eye on coming into today was Rodón, and how he looks in preparation for the beginning of the 2024 campaign. After a debut season with the Yankees that saw him struggle quite a bit, he’s had an up-and-down spring. This outing was a no-doubt “up.” Rodón was excellent, going 5.2 innings without allowing a hit. He walked just one batter and struck out five with crackling stuff, looking more like the pitcher the Yankees were hoping they’d signed last year.

In a bit of an “only in spring training” moment, Joe Torre — who’s been on hand with the coaching staff several times this spring — came out to make the pitching change when the Yankees removed Rodón from the game.

Oswaldo Cabrera hasn’t had the best of springs, but he notched a positive moment in this one. In a scoreless game in the bottom of the third, he crushed a Seranthony Domínguez pitch to right for his first home run of camp.

An inning later, the Yankees added another run when an Alex Verdugo single drove home Gleyber Torres, who had doubled and then moved to third on a fly out before that. Cabrera was then involved when the Yankees scored again in the fifth. He continued his solid day with a double, and came around to score after Phillies’ first baseman Darick Hall let a hard-hit Anthony Volpe grounder go through his legs.

In the sixth inning, Giancarlo Stanton and Verdugo both recorded singles ahead of a Trent Grisham walk to load the bases. A run then scored the painful when when Kevin Smith drew a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, plating a fourth run on the day.

After Rodón left, Ian Hamilton was brought in, and he quickly recorded a strikeout. In total, Yankee pitching did not allow a hit until Kody Clemens homered off Jonathan Loáisiga in the seventh inning. Loáisiga got in a bit more trouble after a Verdugo misplay in the outfield landed in for a double, but he eventually worked out of the jam.

In addition to the events mentioned, Juan Soto and Austin Wells each notched hits before they exited the game.

The Phillies picked up a couple more runs in the eighth off Cody Poteet. That being said, the runs were partially aided by fielding, as it wasn’t the sharpest of innings from the Yankees’ defense, which was mostly reserves by this point. Poteet returned for a cleaner ninth inning, allowing a single before finally putting the finishing touches on a Yankees’ win.

Tomorrow will be an offday for the Yankees before they return to the field on Wednesday night against the Pirates at 6:35pm ET. The latest news is that this time, Aaron Judge should actually return to the lineup with Opening Day drawing closer. Cross your fingers.

Box Score