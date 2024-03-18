New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Carlos Rodón vs. Matt Strahm

We are now into the final days of spring training. Exactly one week from today, the Yankees will be wrapping up their Grapefruit League schedule, with the regular season set to start in Houston later that week. Sure, some recent news has sucked some air out of the Yankees’ balloon ahead of Opening Day, but it’s still great to be so tantalizingly close. However, we still have some spring games to go, and that includes today. This afternoon, the Yankees will host a split-squad Phillies’ lineup at Steinbrenner Field.

On the mound for the Yankees will be Carlos Rodón. He’s had a bit of an up-and-down spring as he looks to bounce back from his rough first season as a Yankee. He is coming off a pretty solid outing against the Red Sox last week, so hopefully he can continue that. Behind him, the lineup is still Judge-less, although it does feature plenty of other notable names, including Juan Soto.

As mentioned, the Phillies are sending a partial squad as part of a split-squad day for them. Matt Strahm will start on the mound for them, while Brandon Marsh and Alec Bohm are among the notable names in their lineup.

Come join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action!

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET (update: 1:25pm ET)

TV broadcast: YES Network

Radio broadcast: none

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

