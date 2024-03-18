Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/18/24

Starting today, there’s exactly one week of spring training left. One week for some prospects and fringe candidates for the roster to make their case and claim a spot for the Opening Day team. There’s a high probability that some of the guys who miss the cut end up making it to the bigs at some point, but there can only be 26 guys at a time and the team has a number of interesting options to consider now that they’ll be running a different starter with Gerrit Cole on the shelf. The internal discussions have surely been going long on each guy, but soon enough a decision will be necessary.

Today on the site starts with John giving us the penultimate Making the Team Meter, this time with all that intrigue factored into each race. Smith Brickner makes his Pinstripe Alley debut with some observations on the position players from Spring Breakout after being on the scene, Nick Power previews the Phillies and their hunt for another deep October run, and Nick Ahles covers Clayton Beeter as he pushes for a roster spot. Finally, I’ll be back to open up the mailbag for this week.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who do you think has the edge for the fifth starter gig?

2. Likewise, who gets the nod for the final bullpen spots? (Assume there’s two open roster spots for them.)