Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/18/24

New York Post | Greg Joyce: So much for being penciled in for Saturday. Aaron Judge didn’t play over the weekend as he continues to recover from the now-infamous “sore core.” Yankee brass at this time don’t seem overly concerned, with GM Brian Cashman saying there was a 100 percent chance the game’s best hitter will be in the lineup come Opening Day. Manager Aaron Boone was equally confident, remarking that he was no longer going to predict when Judge would rejoin exhibition games but that the star would be ready and waiting for the official start of the season.

New York Daily News | Peter Sblendorio: Amidst all the bad injury news, the Yankees got a lucky break — or perhaps, a lucky non-break. DJ LeMahieu, critical to rebuilding some semblance of depth in the Yankee lineup, received a clean bill of health after fouling a ball off his foot on Saturday. The utilityman underwent precautionary x-rays that came back negative, seemingly the first stroke of truly good luck as the team looks to wrap up the final full week of camp.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: On first glance, Will Warren’s performance in the first inning against the Red Sox Sunday took him out of the conversation to break camp in the rotation. The righty gave up six runs total while recording just a single out, and while Boone did yank him before the end of the frame, the skipper sent him back to the mound for the second. Warren struck out four and allowed just two baserunners over the next 2.1 innings, a bounceback that impressed the veterans and brass in the dugout. Warren will need some more time in Scranton to season, but the ability to put bad performances and bad luck behind him will serve him well in 2024 and beyond.