Yankees Making the Team Meter: Week Four

It’s a Monday in March, and you know what that means — it’s time for another edition of the Pinstripe Alley Making the Team Meter! As spring training goes, this week can be described as nothing short of a disaster for the Yankees: Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu were all sent for tests, with Cole set to start the season on the injured list with an elbow injury and Judge not having played since last Sunday. These injuries complicate what had already been an intense battle for the final spots in the bullpen and on the bench.

In case you need it, I’ve included the key below as a refresher. I’d also like to remind you that, like last week, players who were cut or removed from the injured list prior to last Monday will not appear on these lists, while those cut in the last seven days will.

As always, let’s start with the pitchers:

So far, we have not talked about the starting rotation at all during this year’s Making the Team meter, beyond a brief discussion about the hierarchy beyond the top five when Luis Gil and Yoendrys Gómez were optioned to Triple-A during the first week of spring training. Unfortunately, the fantastic run of pitching health the team has been gifted with this spring came to an end this week, as staff ace and reigning Cy Young Gerrit Cole will miss a couple of months with an elbow injury that, thankfully, does not seem to involve a UCL tear.

While nobody can truly replace Cole in the rotation, somebody is going to need to step up and fill in. Conventional wisdom would dictate that Luke Weaver, who has a major-league deal, no options, and made three starts for the Yankees at the end of last season, is the likely next-man-up — and indeed, it looks like the Yankees have been stretching him out to be a starter. Manager Aaron Boone, however, has spoken highly of Cody Poteet, the former fourth-round pick with the Miami Marlins who signed with the Yankees back in January after missing the previous year-and-a-half due to Tommy John surgery. Bryan Hoch, in fact, currently projects Poteet to get the job, with Weaver serving as a long man out of the bullpen.

Clayton Beeter and Will Warren are also in the mix, and as Erik Boland noted the other day, each player has people inside the organization pushing for one or the other to make the roster. Both have impressed this spring, and have put themselves in position to take advantage of the opportunity presented by Cole’s injury. Although on the surface, Warren’s disastrous outing against Boston yesterday seemed to have ruined his shot, Boland reports that the team was impressed with his ability to respond to adversity and considers him a favorite — perhaps the favorite — for the job.

And yet, we can’t ignore Luis Gil. Despite being optioned to Triple-A Scranton at the beginning of the month, the right-hander has continued to make outings with the big league club, and he has been nothing short of electric. His 40.9 K% in spring training trails only Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves, and his last two outings (March 11th against Philadelphia and March 16th against Toronto) have been arguably the two best appearances by any Yankees pitcher this spring; between them, he combined for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 while allowing just a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Our very own Esteban Rivera has gone on record advocating for him to start the season in the Yankees rotation, as has The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner — I find it impossible to disagree, but it remains to be seen what the team does, given all the different opinions out there on the beat.

At the moment, the bullpen is a little bit more settled. While Tommy Kahnle’s status for Opening Day is still up in the air, Jonathan Loáisiga finally made an appearance, putting to bed any concerns that he would not get a chance to ramp up for the season. By sending down Duane Underwood Jr., Oddanier Mosqueda, Cody Morris, and Anthony Misiewicz this week, the Yankees essentially have narrowed the final bullpen spots down to Clayton Andrews, Nick Burdi, Yerry De Los Santos, Dennis Santana, Ron Marinaccio, or Nick Ramirez. Depending on Kahnle’s ability to be ready for Opening Day and whether the team opts to use Weaver as a starter or in relief, anywhere from one to three from this group will join the team in Houston on March 28th.

Next, let’s look to the backstops:

Besides Carlos Narvaez getting optioned to Triple-A, nothing has really changed behind the plate. Jose Trevino will get the larger part of the timeshare, with either Ben Rortvedt or Austin Wells joining him. Wells remains the favorite for the job, as he has flashed more with the bat, made great strides behind the plate, and has more consistently been in the lineup alongside the starters than Rortvedt. However, because Rortvedt is out of options, the Yankees holding onto him and sending Wells down to the minors is not out of the question. In fact, given the uncertainty with the Yankees’ bench in general, I wouldn’t be surprised if the team began the season with three catchers on the roster, waiting until forced by circumstances to make a move.

Luis Torrens’ homecoming has been a fun story, but he’s only in camp at the moment for depth; he’s ticketed for Scranton.

And last, but not least, the position players:

The Yankees followed up last week’s culling of the position players by sending just two position players, infielder Josh VanMeter and outfielder Everson Pereira, down this week. Considering the fact that both were on the outside looking in to begin with, this move doesn’t really change the calculus all that much.

What does, however, is the status of Aaron Judge’s core. While Judge, Aaron Boone, and Brian Cashman have all downplayed the severity of the captain’s injury and insist that he will be ready for Opening Day, until we see him back on the diamond, it’s disingenuous to view him as a lock. If he is forced to miss time, it creates a massive wrinkle for the Yankees’ roster to start the season.

Thanks to the organization finally having some foresight and carrying a legitimate backup center fielder in Trent Grisham, the Yankees know exactly how they will arrange the lineup should Judge — or any of the team’s three outfielders, in truth — miss any significant time. Grisham in the starting lineup, however, vacates a spot on the bench, one that will have to go to an outfielder unless the team is comfortable with Oswaldo Cabrera and Giancarlo Stanton as the primary backup outfielders and with Alex Verdugo as the backup center fielder. Since this seems unlikely, they will need to carry one of Jahmai Jones, Greg Allen, Luis González, and Oscar Gonzalez. Jones in theory has an edge because he’s on the 40-man roster, but the Yankees have not used him in center field this spring (in fact, he’s primarily played second base).

Even if Judge is healthy and is ready for Opening Day, the Yankees still have two spots open on the bench that need to be filled. One has to go to a backup shortstop, which means out of the players remaining in camp, one has to go to either Cabrera or Kevin Smith. In truth, I still expect the Yankees to add another player or two to fill out the bench before Opening Day.

And so, this is where the roster stands today. Do you agree with our assessments? Let us know in the comments section below! We’ll be back next week for our final Making the Team Meter of 2024!