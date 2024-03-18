Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Clayton Beeter

Clayton Beeter’s story has remained largely the same throughout his baseball career — a ton of talent handled with extreme caution. Drafted by the Dodgers in the second competitive balance round of the shortened 2020 draft, Beeter entered the organization with outstanding results at Texas Tech but a loaded injury history, including Tommy John surgery back in 2017

Los Angeles handled him with utmost care, rarely ever letting him pitch past the fourth inning in his starts, leading to a 2021 season of 27 starts but just 52.1 innings pitched. It was more of the same in 2022 before being sent to New York as the return for Joey Gallo. Beeter pitched well in seven starts for Double-A Somerset before the Yankees took the reigns off in 2023 and watched him explode for Somerset before a mid-season promotion.

2023 Stats (Double-A): 12 G (12 GS), 6-2, 60.2 IP, 2.08 ERA, 3.86 FIP, 11.27 K/9, 4.60 BB/9, 0.45 HR/9

2023 Stats (Triple-A): 15 G (14 GS), 3-5, 71 IP, 4.94 ERA, 5.76 FIP, 11.28 K/9, 5.58 BB/9, 1.90 HR/9

2024 ZiPS Projections: 25 G (24 GS), 6-6, 107 IP, 4.79 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 9.08 K/9, 4.46 BB/9, 1.35 HR/9

As you can see by the numbers, it was a tale of two halves for Beeter. He was cruising throughout Double-A in the first half en route to being named an Eastern League All-Star. Following a promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the numbers don’t look nearly as pretty, but not all is as it seems. Beeter’s first three starts were an adjustment period, as he got rocked for an 8.25 ERA in just 12 innings pitched. He pitched much better in five August starts, posting a 3.57 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched and rounding out with a 4.26 ERA across 25.1 innings pitched in five September starts.

Despite the less than stellar Triple-A numbers, there were some positives to take away following Beeter’s promotion. His excellent strikeout numbers stayed the same and he was able to right the ship following a rude introduction to Triple-A. Furthermore, Beeter shattered his previous record for innings pitched in a season, finishing at 131.2 innings after topping out at just 77 in 2022. The new record for innings clearly led to some fatigue down the stretch, but Beeter still gutted out some late September starts to put him in good shape for 2024.

Prior to the Juan Soto trade and Gerrit Cole injury, Beeter was pretty far down on the depth chart, looking to start the year with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and gain more experience. But following the departure of several arms and an impressive showing early in spring training, Beeter has rocketed up the depth chart. He has looked especially sharp in nine innings in the spring so far, but spring numbers should always be taken with a grain of salt. What shouldn’t be, however, is the impression he’s made with his teammates.

Following Beeter’s three scoreless innings against the Marlins on February 29th, catcher Jose Trevino raved about his arsenal to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “He’s got some good stuff,” Trevino said. “I like the fastball; I think his offspeed pitches are really good. I think he gets to good locations. Just having conversations with him, he’s a smart kid. He understands what his arsenal is and what he can do with it.”

Beeter’s results haven’t gone unnoticed by management either.

“I think he’s in here with something to prove,” said skipper Aaron Boone to Hoch. “He’s done a really good job ever since we got him in our organization. That’s a pretty strong showing — night game, he gets the start, and went out there and performed.”

February 29th

Clayton Beeter

3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 Kpic.twitter.com/cV4tdjZnTG — Frankie G (@FrankieG1998) March 1, 2024

Beeter has an uphill battle to make the team out of spring training, but not a hopeless one. Cole’s injury has left a large hole to fill in the rotation, especially in this make-or-break year New York has created for themselves. The 25-year-old should not be considered a favorite for that fifth spot, but also shouldn’t be ruled out entirely.

Beeter brings a live arm, nasty stuff, and a crafty arsenal with three plus pitches to the table. The one thing that has troubled Beeter in his professional career is consistent command. When he’s on, he’s near un-hittable. When he’s not, he can get himself into trouble, either with walks or bad location pitches that get hammered. The team has been working with him on improving command since his 2022 arrival, and have been pleased with his progress. Trevino especially has been working with him on trusting his repertoire more, and to pound the strike zone with his plus fastball and slider for more consistent strikes, progress that has shown early in spring.

All things considered, barring any more injuries, Beeter most likely will not make the team out of spring training. Gaining more experience down in Triple-A is the best path for him, but an eventual call-up to New York seems more likely than not given his performance and the Yankees’ track record of injuries. When he does make it to the Bronx, Beeter deserves some patience as well, as he has an established track record of slow starts at new levels. How quickly he adjusts is up in the air, but he will bring electric stuff and will rack up a ton of strikeouts. While a relief role may be his future, the Yankees will exhaust every opportunity for him as a starter, both out of intrigue and necessity. While the Cole injury is awful for the team on every level, it might just be the opportunity Beeter needs to establish himself as a major league starter.