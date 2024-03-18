2024 MLB Season Preview: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies entered 2023 fresh off an unexpected ride to their first NL pennant since 2009. As is his wont, freewheeling GM Dave Dombrowski spent the offseason adding to an already formidable roster, signing superstar shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

Both Turner and his new club struggled mightily out of the gates; as late as June 2nd, Turner had a .648 OPS and the Phillies were seven games below .500. Both turned things around after that, though, as Turner finished with a solid .778 OPS, 3.4 bWAR season and helped lead Philadelphia to a 90-win finish and the top NL Wild Card berth.

Philadelphia Phillies

2023 record: 90-72 (2nd, NL East; lost in NLCS)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 85-77 (2nd, NL East)

The Phillies picked up where they left off in the playoffs, as dual aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola combined for a 2.13 ERA in 50.2 dominant innings. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos swatted seven home runs in the NLDS, helping propel the Phillies past a 104-win Braves superteam to the NLCS, where they were upset by a talented, young Diamondbacks squad.

Offseason recap

By his standards, it’s been a relatively quiet offseason for Dombrowski. First baseman Rhys Hoskins, starter Michael Lorenzen, and reliever Craig Kimbrel left to free agency. The 30-year-old Nola signed a seven-year, $172 million deal that will tie him to the Phillies for the long haul. The only established big-leaguer added to the roster for 2024 is utilityman Whit Merrifield, who should provide both versatility and durability in his age-35 season.

Perhaps the biggest story of the offseason was Harper’s full-time move to first base. The hope is that Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2022 season, will be able to stay more consistently healthy and put less wear on his arm at first than he would in the outfield.

Considering Hoskins missed all of last season to injury and Lorenzen was acquired in a mid-season trade, the Phillies are expected to run back an Opening Day roster that is remarkably similar to last year’s. The only major wrinkle would come if they signed Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery before the season began. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported in January that Philadelphia was out on both starters “barring an unforeseen market collapse,” though their availability this close to the season could constitute exactly that.

X-factors

The Phillies’ roster contains an exceptionally high number of safe bets. The performance of veterans like Wheeler, Nola, Harper, Turner, and Kyle Schwarber is pretty easy to project as long as they stay healthy.

Among position players, the biggest question mark is Alec Bohm. Bohm was solid if unspectacular at the plate last season, posting a .765 OPS and 105 wRC+. His problem lies on defense. Since entering the league in 2020, Bohm’s -46 DRS ranks dead last in all of baseball regardless of position, three worse than his teammate Schwarber’s. Bohm played in 80 games at first last year, at least in part to mitigate his defensive woes at third. With Schwarber expected to move to DH full-time and Harper sliding over to first, Bohm will likely need to sink or swim at the hot corner this season. Unless the 27-year-old’s defense shows marked improvement — or his bat takes enough of a leap to cover over his defensive metrics — Bohm could quickly find himself a man without a position.

On the pitching side, the big question will be the bullpen. After four straight seasons with a negative WAA total out of their relief unit, Philadelphia’s bullpen took a big step forward last year, posting the third-best WAA in baseball (2.7). An All-Star campaign from Kimbrel, who posted a 132 ERA+ in 71 appearances, helped lock down games more consistently. With Kimbrel now in Baltimore, José Alvarado looks like the most likely candidate to claim the closer role. Alvarado was electric when healthy last season, posting a 1.74 ERA and 249 ERA+ on the strength of a 100-mph sinker and elite strikeout, whiff, and chase rates. He only tossed 41.1 innings, though, spending time on the IL twice with elbow issues.

Jose Alvarado, Disgusting 101mph Sinker Movement. pic.twitter.com/ppptldu32V — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 4, 2022

Alvarado’s ability to stay on the field and stabilize Philadelphia’s bullpen would go a long way towards establishing their winning formula for 2024.

Best-case scenario

After consecutive deep runs in the playoffs, the expectations are sky-high in Philadelphia. In their best-case scenario, the Phillies compete for the division title all season with the mighty Braves. Wheeler and Nola continue to excel while Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suárez stay healthy and consistent, rounding out one of the deepest rotations in baseball.

Harper takes to his new position with aplomb and the Phillies’ array of big bats puts games away early and often. Alvarado cements himself as a full-time closer and the rest of the bullpen is solid enough to keep the unit as a whole above average.

Whether as division champs or Wild Card entrants, Philadelphia embarks on another run to the World Series, culminating in the third championship in franchise history.

Worst-case scenario

With the bevy of talent in Philadelphia — and with the Mets and Marlins doing little to reinforce their 2024 rosters — it’s difficult to imaging the Phillies finishing further back than second in the NL East. The clearest path to that outcome would be a deterioration in health. The Phillies’ top three starters (Wheeler, Nola, and Walker) are all in their 30s, as is the heart of their order (Harper, Turner, Schwarber, Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto). Since none are older than Wheeler’s 34, though, it’s not a cause for major alarm. Unless Murphy’s Law strikes Philadelphia, the Phillies are likely to return to the postseason even if they have to withstand a key injury or two.

Therefore, the likely worst-case scenario here is an early playoff exit, with Wheeler and Nola’s historic run of postseason dominance coming to an end and a makeshift bullpen struggling to stop the bleeding as the Phillies get outslugged.

