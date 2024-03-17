Yankees 6, Red Sox 12: Disastrous first inning dooms Will Warren, Yanks

Most teams don’t send their top squads on the road in spring, and today was no exception for the Yankees, as they sent a ragtag group over to Fort Myers to take on the Red Sox. Still, even with a skeleton crew in tow, you don’t expect to lose the game in the first inning, but that’s what happened this afternoon as the Yankees fell to Boston, 12-6.

With few big names making the trip, the storyline to really focus on was the competition for the fifth-starter job in the rotation. Luis Gil has firmly declared his candidacy, having fanned 12 batters over his last seven innings of work, including a quality outing yesterday. Gil would seem to have pole position at this point, but Will Warren took the mound today looking to keep his name in the mix.

Things went south for Warren from the word “Go.” An error from shortstop Kevin Smith and a single from Rafael Devers put the first two batters on, and in a 2-1 count, Warren went to his trademark slider against Trevor Story. He left it middle-middle, and Story sent it out of the park to left:

The Yankee defense continued to hamper Warren, with second baseman Caleb Durbin booting a routine ball, still with none out. Masataka Yoshida followed with a double down the line, and after a strikeout, Wilyer Abreu stroked a two-run single. Before the patrons had settled into their seats, it was 5-0.

Boone yanked Warren there, and Luis Arejula surrendered a first-pitch two-run homer to Connor Wong, putting Boston up 7-0 and leaving Warren with six runs charged to his name (two earned) with one out recorded in the first. In another universe, Warren’s defense would’ve managed to handle a couple of grounders and he’d have gotten through the first unscathed, but in this one, he found himself unable to work around the blunders, surrendering plenty of loud contact and a bucket of runs.

Things continued to descend into farce from there, as Arejula gave up a triple to Jarren Duran, and Devers notched his second hit of the inning with an impressive two-run, opposite-field shot to take a 9-0 lead:

This being spring training, though, Warren was allowed to re-enter in the second to continue getting his work in. There, Warren looked much better, working 2.1 scoreless innings and getting his pitch count up to 68. If you ignore those pesky hit and run totals, Warren’s outing almost looked impressive, striking out five Red Sox without issuing a walk, and finding a good chunk of whiffs with his sweeper.

Warren does deserve credit for shaking off a brutal start in which he was hard done by his defense, though that first inning likely sees Warren falling back in the race for a rotation spot.

The Yankees didn’t do much initially to back Warren against Tanner Houck, who looked strong through the first few innings. They finally got to Houck in the fourth, with Anthony Rizzo starting things off by punching a base hit the opposite way. Oscar Gonzalez put two on with none out with a single, before Houck struck out Oswaldo Cabrera and Everson Pereira, his final batters faced of the day. Joe Jacques relieved Houck and walked Luis González to load the bases for Smith, who made up for his earlier error by clearing the bases with a triple to make it 9-3.

A-ball arm Geoffrey Gilbert handled 0.2 innings, and from there the Yankees went to another of their close-to-the-majors pitching prospects in Clayton Beeter. The 25-year-old tossed four innings and highlighted why he’s viewed as a good but flawed prospect. Beeter has good stuff, a mid-90s fastball and good breaking pitches, but the stuff isn’t good enough to outweigh his inability to command it.

The Red Sox got him for a pair of run-scoring doubles in the sixth on pitches that were left over the middle of the plate, and Eduardo Lopez tagged him for a solo shot in the seventh. Beeter will need to find a way to lower his walk rates without leaving pitches in the heart of the zone if he wants to be a major factor in the Yankee rotation someday.

Spencer Jones doubled and scored in the eighth, cutting the Boston lead to 12-4. Just another day for the top prospect, who has a 1.287 OPS this spring coming off a sensational Spring Breakout performance. The Yankees would draw a bit closer in the ninth, with Durbin doubling and Jones and Luis Torrens drawing walks ahead of a two-run single by T.J. Rumfield, but the rally would stop there and leave the game at a 12-6 final.

The Yankees will be back home tomorrow afternoon, hopefully looking sharper than they did today. Carlos Rodón will start that one, taking on the Phillies and trying to keep the momentum going after a promising outing in his last turn in the rotation. That one will go off at 1:05 pm ET and can be seen on the YES Network.

Box Score