New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Will Warren vs. Tanner Houck

Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! Today, the Yankees will send a light squad over to Fort Myers to take on the Red Sox. Though most of their position player regulars will get the day off, we will get to see a pretty solid pitching matchup for a lazy Sunday during spring training.

Getting the start for the Yankees will be Will Warren, one of their top pitching prospects and one of their most major-league ready ones. Warren has shown well in his spring outings, allowing three runs over 7.2 innings while striking out eight against three walks. The right-hander relies on a heavy sinker that sits around 94 mph, as well as a nasty sweeper that scouts typically view as his best offering. Those are his bread and butter, but he’ll mix in the occasional changeup, curve, and cutter too.

Warren will be opposed by Tanner Houck, another talented right-hander. Houck has flashed excellence for the Red Sox at the big league level, but is coming off his worst season in the majors. Similar to Warren, he’ll sit 93-94 mph with a sinker to go along with a quality slider. He’s got 252 career innings to his name, with 263 strikeouts and a 3.86 ERA.

Only a handful of regulars will make the trip. Trent Grisham leads off, with Jose Trevino in the two (2!) hole and Anthony Rizzo batting third. Otherwise, it’s a lineup of backups and prospects, with the most notable names being Oswaldo Cabrera batting fifth and Everson Pereira sixth.

