Breakout and bounce-back candidates for the Yankees’ AL East rivals

Any good baseball fan has learned the lesson of the imponderable from year to year. Oftentimes, we see players vastly exceed their expectations, and while there is a reasonable path to foresee such a scenario, for various reasons, it isn’t considered the likeliest outcome.

Knowing something will hurt you down the line doesn’t really ease the pain all that much. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t do a coping exercise here, and look at specific players that could surprise us with each AL East rival in 2024.

Tampa Bay Rays

IF - Curtis Mead

The infield situation is a little convoluted for the young players in the Rays’ batting order. Isaac Paredes, Brandon Lowe, and Yandy Díaz are well-established at their respective spots, and shortstop is between José Caballero and Amed Rosario.

Mead may not be primed for a regular role right off the bat, but throughout the season, it is difficult to imagine opportunities not coming up for the talented Aussie. Ranked as one of the top prospects in the system, Mead has hit at every turn on his way to the big leagues, including a .900 OPS in Triple-A last season.

Like Junior Caminero, Mead also struggled in a small sample in the bigs last year but should be the next man up for a variety of positions if an opening should arrive. The fact that there’s not a planned regular DH on the team only bolsters the possibility.

Toronto Blue Jays

OF - Daulton Varsho

On the surface, one could assume that Varsho remained his old productive self following a move up the border, repeating the same 16 steals he had in 2022 and with 20 long balls. However, it doesn’t take digging deep to see a steep drop-off.

The 85 wRC+ was the lowest of Varsho’s career, the same can be said for his AVG (.220), OBP (.285), and SLG (.389). As the key acquisition in a rather significant package that Toronto sent to Arizona for Gabriel Moreno, it’s feasible to assume Varsho dealt with pretty big expectations.

A year removed from that, and a little more away from the spotlight, Varsho might be able to return to his peak form, which saw him put up a near 5.0 fWAR season in 2022.

Baltimore Orioles

SP - Cole Irvin

The Yankees aren’t the only team in the AL East dealing with massive injuries to an important starter. Baltimore will begin the year with Kyle Bradish on the IL.

One of the names that will be asked to step up in his absence is Cole Irvin, and the southpaw looks poised for a breakout campaign. Irvin came out this spring with the best velocity of his career, touching 96 mph on his four-seam fastball.

Mostly an innings-eater through his time with the A’s, Irvin could benefit quite a bit thanks to improved velocity and repertoire. He will likely start the year in the Orioles rotation as Bradish and John Means recover.

Boston Red Sox

OF - Ceddane Rafaela

The Red Sox dealt Alex Verdugo due to an assortment of young options knocking on the door for some playing time.

Rafaela may not be as hyped a prospect as Roman Anthony or the good production that Wilyer Abreu showed in 2023, but he carries plenty of intrigue and is having the vastly better spring of the two.

A top defender in the outfield, Rafaela has that going for him plus the flexibility that it brings, and his spring training performance has raised eyebrows. In 40 plate appearances this spring, Rafaela has a .583 SLG with three homers and a pair of stolen bases.

Roster Resource already has Rafaela as the starting center fielder for the Red Sox, and regardless of when he gets consistent playing time, Rafaela looks poised to run with it.