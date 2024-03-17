Strokes of luck the Yankees could use in 2024

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. On this day of luck, let’s delve into a few things the Yankees hope to catch a break on in 2024.

The luck of having good health is the most obvious one for any team. The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario news with Gerrit Cole not needing Tommy John surgery, but they still need to hope everything goes right with his recovery, and that he returns to his normal form by the summer. While we are certainly not in an ideal situation, considering the initial scare, let’s mark this as the first fortunate break of the season.

An unexpected high-end starter becomes available during the deadline

If everything goes exactly as planned, perhaps the Yankees will not need to make a trade: if Cole’s current 10-12 week timetable for his return is accurate and goes smoothly; if Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes are back to their 2022 form; if Clarke Schmidt takes a step forward in his second full season in the majors and gives reliable innings in the back of the rotation; if one of their prospects the Yankees are excited about can begin to contribute some point in the season. That is a lot of “ifs” to rely on.

With many of the likely-to-be-traded starters being dealt this offseason, Shane Bieber is the one name still being floated as a potential option. He is coming off an underwhelming season, but seems to have regained his fastball velocity and there is optimism he could return to his dominance that won him a Cy Young in 2020. If he does not impress in the first half, there would hopefully be teams that fail to meet expectations and become sellers. Looking at pending free agents, there are no obvious names besides Bieber left to be dealt; that being said, before the 2023 season started, no one anticipated the Mets trading off Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer before the deadline.

The Yankees are going to need additional luck to strike a deal for a postseason arm without needing to deal Spencer Jones, who was a non-starter in conversations for Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes this offseason.

Stroman sees the light on social media discourse

We all need some luck when it comes to Stroman maintaining restraint on social media.

I hope this does not come across as a “shut up and dribble” attitude. Personally, as someone who writes about this team, I appreciate that the Yankees added some guys with flair this offseason. It adds an element of fun, and having expressive personalities brings a nice change to an organization that is traditionally viewed as buttoned-up.

I believe, universally, no one should be super immersed in social media. Neither I nor you, the reader, should be on it excessively, and public figures, especially those who habitually search their names and pick online fights, should exercise restraint. I’m not trying to single out Stroman for having an unhealthy relationship with social media; I think many of us share this problem.

It was not an accident that the Yankees were able to get Stroman slightly below market value. He may have taken a slight discount to pitch here, but his social media activity has created challenges for himself and the organizations he has played for.

In real life, Stroman has been backed by players and coaches. Yankees bench coach Luis Rojas, his former manager with the Mets, vouched for him within the organization before he signed.

Currently, Stroman’s social media presence is notably subdued, with his last X (formerly Twitter) post dating back to last summer, and his Instagram comments disabled. Hopefully he will continue to take a step back from X in particular while in season because as he learned from playing for the Mets, New York sport fans are loud and ruthless with their opinions.

The two-time All-Star had his first round of criticism as a Yankee this week when he told reporters that he declined to start Opening Day when approached by the organization about the possibility so that he could stay on track with his throwing routine. He went through the cycle of season being blasted by WFAN, being called selfish, and in perhaps a sign of growth, we have not heard him clap back online yet.

With the focus of winning the title, the organization is surely hoping to avoid the sideshows that Stroman has created in the past from his social media activity. May luck be on all of our sides for this one.

Statistical Luck

The core of how baseball statistics have evolved over time is centered around isolating out what is considered lucky. With the advent of Statcast data tracking such as exit velocity, launch angles, pitch location, velocity, we now have a better understanding of how luck influences individual plays, games, and entire seasons.

Despite the Yankees’ lackluster offensive performance last year, Baseball Savant indicates they were also the victims of unfortunate luck. The team’s xwOBA (a weighted hitting stat that assesses the quality and amount of contact instead of the outcome) stood at .323, compared to their actual wOBA of .304. This significant difference of .019 was the largest in baseball. While Yankee Stadium’s dimensions are an unfriendly environment for base hits, such a stark contrast between xwOBA and wOBA has not been an issue for the team in previous seasons. Additionally, the bombers also had the widest gaps in batting average versus expected batting average, and slugging versus expected slugging.

On the pitching front, the Yankees leaned more towards the fortunate side of things. Despite posting a collective 3.95 ERA, their FIP stood at 4.25. Expected statistics on Baseball Savant, which unlike FIP incorporates balls in play, further support the notion that Yankee pitching outperformed its expected performance.

In reality, some things will inevitably go the Yankees’ way this season, while others won’t. There will be umpire mistakes, rain delays disrupting travel schedules, and yeah, the occasional outfield bullpen gate that comes open when your star player collides with it while making a highlight catch and injures his right big toe. The biggest luck for a team is when all things are firing right during October, and are able to fend off all the obstacles that naturally come throughout the season.