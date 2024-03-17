Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/17/24

ESPN: Yankees Universe was on pins and needles all week, speculating about and terrified of news regarding the right elbow of ace and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole. As of now, it looks like he’ll escape surgery. The latest is that the ace will rest the elbow for three to four weeks. Cole, in less-than-surgical language summed up the state of his arm, saying he “got a little too hot a little too quick.”

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: Speaking of Cole’s absence, everyone understands there is a huge void in the rotation with the ace out. That, of course, includes GM Brian Cashman, who talked about the Yankees’ paths forward without Cole. While not ruling out an external reinforcement, the GM specifically named a plethora of internal options: Luke Weaver, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, Cody Poteet, and—the focus of this article—Luis Gil. Fortuitously, Gil looks spectacular this spring as he works his way back from the Tommy John surgery that wiped out his 2023 season. In 8.1 frames this spring, Gil whiffed 14 opposing hitters, including 3.1 shutout frames Saturday with four punchouts.

ESPN | Jorge Castillo: The Spencer Jones hype train is full steam ahead, and for good reason. Jones; recently ranked as baseball’s 56th-best prospect by ESPN writer Kiley McDaniel, has had a great spring and his tools have resulted in rave reviews while the Yankees have steadfastly refused to include him in trades for Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Dylan Cease. “I know this sounds hyperbolic, but Jones has louder tools than Judge,” an anonymous scout told Castillo. “Jones is just a freak of nature.”

In yesterday’s Spring Breakout game, Jones demonstrated why folks are so taken by him, as he mashed a pair of homers against the Toronto prospects.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Friday saw a little blast from the past as former skipper Joe Torre donned a Yankee uniform for the first time since departing after the 2007 season. Current manager Aaron Boone made the request of Torre, currently working as a special assistant to commissioner Rob Manfred. Torre wasn’t the only old-timer in the house Friday. Andy Pettitte, Willie Randolph, and Ron Guidry were all still in camp; Pettitte was a mainstay of Torre’s dynasty, and Randolph and Guidry both served on his coaching staff at various points.