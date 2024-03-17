Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Get well soon, Darryl

Spring training is more than half over, and everyone around the game of baseball — players, fans, broadcasters, and bloggers alike — are counting down the days until the glorious holiday that is Opening Day. When they aren’t getting ready for the season, what have our favorite Yankees been getting up to? Let’s find out!

Get Well Soon, Darryl

Earlier this week, former Yankees and Mets legend Darryl Strawberry announced on his Instagram that he had suffered a heart attack. Fortunately, the doctors at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis performed a stent procedure that saved his life, and while he still has a long way to go to make a full recovery, he’s moving in the right direction. We wish you the best of luck in your recovery, Darryl — you’ve come back from difficult medical situations before, and we know you can do it again!

Team Outing in Tampa

With some free time on their hands on Thursday evening and the New York Rangers in town, the Yankees decided to head to Amalie Arena for a group outing. Judging from these pictures, which were compiled from various sources by the PSA Twitter account, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Alex Verdugo, Nestor Cortes, and many more were in attendance.

Yankees had a team outing at the Rangers/Lightning game in Tampa tonight! pic.twitter.com/zsBsRsUbDx — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) March 15, 2024

CC watches OG and the Knicks

Well-known basketball fan and former Yankees ace CC Sabathia decided to stop by Madison Square Garden this week, as OG Anunoby returned from the shelf to help lead Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Connie Britton and CC Sabathia are at The Garden #NBACelebRow



PHI-NYK Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/ugk9oOmXgp — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2024

Ashley Rodón is all of us

The beginning of this week was just a series of bad news for the New York sports world, as Saquon Barkley’s defection to the Eagles was followed up by news of Gerrit Cole’s elbow injury, which was followed up by news of Aaron Judge’s core injury. The city of New York held its breath as the reigning Cy Young visited a doctor in Los Angeles, and when news that he did not require Tommy John surgery circulated, Ashley Rodón — the wife of Yankees pitcher Carlos — reacted just as we all did, with immense relief.