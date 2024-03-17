Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/17/24

If you didn’t get a chance to watch any of the Spring Breakout game yesterday between the Yankees and Blue Jays, I’m sorry to hear it! The Baby Bombers—especially Spencer Jones—really showed out, and even if it’s just a glimpse, it was nice to see some top Yankees prospects get some attention from the booth that could be calling their games in just a year or two. (Maybe more in the case of someone like Roderick Arias, but you get the gist.)

Today on the site, Matt will preview the 2024 Pirates’ season, David will get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by delving into three lucky breaks the Yankees will need this year (beyond injury), and Estevão will break down some breakout/bounce-back candidates from each of the Yankees’ four AL East competitors. Later on, Matt will remember when Mark Teixeira tried to save the day in a spring training game with honey (almost exactly 10 years ago!), and John will present the weekly Social Media Spotlight.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox (split-squad)

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: NESN (or MLB.tv)

Venue: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Did you watch any of the Spring Breakout game yesterday? (If so, please drop your hottest Spencer Jones take.)

2. Were you more impressed by Henry Lalane or Brock Selvidge on the mound yesterday?