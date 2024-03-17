Remembering the time that Mark Teixeira took on bees

Spring training is not the most serious time on the baseball calendar. That’s not to say that players, coaches, and front office staff don’t take it seriously. For roster locks, it’s their time to put the finishing touches on their season preparation. For borderline players, it’s their time to try and win roster spots. For minor leaguers and young players, it’s their time to make a positive impression for future years.

That being said, the results don’t necessarily matter. Sure, no one wants to play bad and lose games, but it’s not as if dominating spring training means you’re going to dominant the regular season. Things are way more relaxed, and sometimes that can show.

On March 18, 2014, the Yankees were hosting the Red Sox in a spring training game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Michael Pineda was on the mound, looking to make a good impression after he had missed the first entire two seasons of his Yankee tenure with injury. Meanwhile, the Yankees’ offense jumped out to a quick lead, scoring one run in the first and four in the second, with regulars Derek Jeter, Brett Gardner, and Mark Teixeira among those to help plate some runs.

As the game moved into the third inning, it was forced to go into a delay. Obviously, delays aren’t unheard of in baseball, as rain usually causes a couple per year. However, this particular delay had nothing to do with weather of any sort. Instead — like at the Indian Wells Open a few days ago — it was caused by a swarm of bees that had entered the playing area and settled near the Red Sox bullpen down the left-field line.

While playing outdoors, bugs are something that baseball players have to deal with — as Joba Chamberlain infamously learned — bees are a bit of a different story. “They kept coming towards me and I wanted no part of that. I didn’t want a couple thousand bees on me” said Boston’s Mike Carp, who was playing left field near where they had settled.

This was an event that even the umpires were unsure of how to deal with. Umpire Tom Hallion said “I’d never seen that before. I’d never had that. I asked the grounds crew, `What do we do?’ They told me that kind of honeybee wasn’t indigenous to the area. They didn’t know why they were there.”

As the grounds crew figured out what to do, an idea came to the brain of Teixeira. The Yankees’ first baseman went back into the clubhouse and grabbed something he thought would be helpful. In one of the funnier moments in recent Yankees’ history, Texieira brought out bottles of honey and began trying to get the attention of the grounds crew.

While you can understand his thought process — bees do make honey and are attracted to it, that’s probably not what you would use to trying and get a hundreds-strong swarm away from somewhere. Teixeira jokingly explained his idea, saying “What I thought is, if you just do a line of honey out to the parking lot, the bees would maybe follow it and then leave us alone.”

The grounds crew opted for the more conventional idea of bug spray.

That successfully shooed the bees away, and the game eventually resumed and ended in a 8-1 Yankees’ win.

Over the years, Teixeira has shown an amusing sense of humor, including in his “interview show” called “Foul Territory.” The All-Star suggesting honey to distract a giant swarm of bees will never be topped, though.