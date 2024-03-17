2024 MLB Season Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates

The life of a Pittsburgh Pirates fan can’t exactly be fun. With the brief exception of the mid-2010s team, they’ve been a mediocre or losing franchise for over 30 years now. Even those 2013-15 Andrew McCutchen/Gerrit Cole-led teams had to settle for Wild Card berths, and they only advanced past the do-or-die Wild Card Game once. Other than those three years, their best record since their 1992 NLCS loss was an 82-win 2018 — the same season they infamously traded Tyler Glasnow and more for a declining Chris Archer.

Thanks to a mix of young talent and veterans, the Pirates took a decent step forward in 2023, improving by 14 wins over their 2022 record. Can that keep that going and continue an upward ascent or are they doomed to another year in below .500 purgatory?

Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 record: 76-86 (4th, NL Central)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 77-85 (5th, NL Central)

The answer to if and how much the Pirates can improve in 2024 is likely in their young players. After missing nearly all of last season in wake of a fractured fibula, shortstop Oneil Cruz is back and looks to be ready to go.

Cruz has yet to be truly dominant at the plate, but he’s a former Top 15-ish prospect, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone if the 25-year old started to put things together in a big way this year.

Besides him, the Pirates have a couple other young players who have put in solid contributions in recent years. Ke’Bryan Hayes — son of last out of 1996 World Series-catcher Charlie — has led Pittsburgh in rWAR the past couple seasons and is just 27. While a lot of his value has come from his sterling defense, he put up an above average year at the plate last year. Pitchers Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo have both shown flashes of excellence, and were both above average last year (though Oviedo will miss 2024 with Tommy John surgery). Right fielder/catcher Henry Davis wasn’t terrific in his debut season, but he was a Top 100 prospect as recently as last year.

Beyond the players that are already in the big leagues, the Pirates do have a number of decent prospects just on the horizon. While this is far from an exact science, the MLB.com Pipeline prospect rankings have four of Pittsburgh’s top 10 farmhands with an big league ETA of 2024. That includes the most exciting prospect in their system: pitcher Paul Skenes. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft is definitely going to begin the season in the minors, but he’s certainly talented enough to break through and make an impact this season.

If some combination of their young players does step up, the Pirates also have a solid veteran core around them. Andrew McCutchen is back for another year in Pittsburgh after a successful return there last year. Bryan Reynolds was the subject of Yankee trade rumors for a decent chunk of the 2022-23 offseason, but he instead agreed to an extension with the Pirates last April. The All-Star pitcher Keller also came to terms on a long-term deal that will keep him in the Steel City through 2028. On the pitching side, they made solid veteran additions of Martín Pérez and Marco Gonzales.

Even if a couple of the young players do take steps forwards, this is still probably not a playoff roster. That being said, they are in the NL Central, which is not exactly a stacked division. The Pirates aren’t there quite yet, but it wouldn’t be the craziest thing if they cracked .500 this season.

