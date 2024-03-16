Spring Breakout: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1: Spencer Jones goes supernova

We may have had to wait an extra hour between the end of the big-league contest and first pitch of the Spring Breakout game, but it was well worth the delay. Top prospect Spencer Jones made his considerable presence known from the outset, launching a pair of home runs to set the tone for the Yankees prospects’ eventual 9-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

After Brock Selvidge retired the side in order to open the contest, 2023 first round pick George Lombard Jr. got things started with an opposite-field line drive single to right. That brought the top Yankees prospect Spencer Jones to the plate and he did not disappoint, launching a hanging 1-1 slider just to the right of dead center for a two-run bomb.

The ball left the Vandy product’s bat at 106.5 mph and travelled 399 feet, made all the more impressive by coming against a same-handed pitcher. The six-foot-six outfielder announced himself earlier this spring with a 470-foot tank against the Tigers and further reaffirmed why the Yankees have made him untouchable in trade talks after the White Sox inquired on him before ultimately dealing Dylan Cease to the Padres.

Everson Pereira followed up with a well-earned walk, and we got our first look at the automated balls and strikes system (ABS). Each team gets three challenges of a called ball or strike, and the Blue Jays used their first on the called ball four. The call on the field was upheld, with the pitch missing above the zone by one-and-a-third inches. 2023 Kevin Lawn Award winner Ben Rice lined a single to center but reliever CJ Van Eyk managed to strand the pair by getting Caleb Durbin to ground into a force out.

The bottom of the Yankees order kept up the pace in the second, winter arrival from the Dodgers Jorbit Vivas leading off with a bloop single to right. Nine-hole hitter T.J. Rumfield did his best Spencer Jones impression, clobbering his own two-run blast to virtually the same spot that Jones left the yard. The 100-mph, 394-foot no-doubter doubled the Yankees lead to 4-0.

With all of the early fireworks on offense, it was easy to overlook just how untouchable Selvidge was. After tallying one strikeout in each of the first two frames, he went to work against the bottom of the Blue Jays order. He struck out the side in the third including another ABS challenge on a called ball four that the system overturned for strike three.

The kids continued to pour it on, batting around in the third. Agustin Ramirez singled and Roderick Arias walked with one out to bring Durbin to the plate. The left fielder hooked a line drive down the left field line for an RBI automatic double, followed by a two-run single from Vivas to put the Yankees up, 7-0.

Rumfield followed with a single and Lombard lined out to move Vivas to third. Jones would drive him in for the team’s eighth run and even got to showcase his wheels in the process. He banged a high chopper to second base but didn’t get the best jump out of the box before turning on the jets to narrowly beat out the throw for his second hit and third RBI of the contest. They threatened more with a Pereira hit by pitch loading the bases, but Rice lined out to leave the bags juiced.

Selvidge had yet to surrender a hit heading into the fourth, the lone blemish a leadoff walk in the second, but Addison Barger broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff triple. This seemed to give Selvidge a final wind, and he wrapped up his outing in dominant fashion, striking out the next three hitters to leave Barger stranded at third. Selvidge added a cutter last season and it’s already become a wipeout offering, accounting for three of his eight punch outs. He spoke with Andy Pettitte at length in the bullpen prior to first pitch, and the fellow lefty could prove an invaluable asset at helping Selvidge hone the cutter, just as he did with CC Sabathia a decade ago.

Selvidge ended his scoreless outing after four innings, giving up a hit and a walk against eight sparkling strikeouts on 60 pitches.

No. 11 @Yankees prospect Brock Selvidge was in his #SpringBreakout start:



4 IP

1 H

0 R

1 BB

8 K pic.twitter.com/o7YLOh1e42 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 16, 2024

The Yankees’ third-ranked pitching prospect Henry Lalane entered in relief and was just as dominant as the man he replaced. The six-foot-eight southpaw holds the highest changeup and control scouting grades in the Yankees system and showed just why, tallying a handful of whiffs on the offspeed that features a remarkable 14 mph velocity differential off the fastball. Outside of a hit and a walk, he made quick work of his opponents, collecting three strikeouts in two innings.

New York subbed out most of their starters by the fifth inning but luckily for all of us let Jones bat one more time. We were rewarded with his second tank of the game, a towering solo shot to left-center on a center-cut 1-0 fastball. This one was struck even harder than the first, leaving his bat at 108.5 mph and flying 427 feet to extend the Yankees’ lead, 9-0.

Toronto managed to avoid the shutout in the seventh and final inning against reliever Jack Neely. Edward Duran walked to leadoff followed by a Lombard fielding error to put a pair on. Tucker Toman singled to center to plate Duran, but that was all the offense the Blue Jays would muster as Neely struck out Enmanuel Bonilla to wrap up the Yankees’ 9-1 victory.

The major league squad goes again tomorrow after eking out a 10-9 victory in the first game of the day. Second-ranked pitching prospect Will Warren gets the nod against Red Sox starter Tanner Houck, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm ET.

