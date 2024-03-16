New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spring Breakout: Brock Selvidge vs. Adam Macko

The much anticipated Spring Breakout is here, with all 30 teams showcasing their most exciting young talent. The Yankees send out some of their top position player prospects to take on some of the top names in the Blue Jays’ pipeline. Spencer Jones headlines an intriguing group to take the field at GMS this afternoon.

Brock Selvidge was the Yankees’ third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and is currently the team’s eleventh-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He has a fastball in the mid-90s and a slider in the low-80s, but his best weapon is a hard cutter he learned last year. In 23 starts between Low-A and High-A in 2023, Selvidge was 8-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 137 strikeouts across 127.2 innings.

Adam Macko was selected by Seattle in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft and made his way to Toronto in the trade that sent Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, where he’s now the ninth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He’s mainly a two-pitch starter, leaning on a fastball in the mid-90s and a 12-6 curveball with a lot of depth. In 20 starts at High-A in 2023, Macko was 5-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 106 strikeouts across 86 innings.

The Yankees lineup is full of players we could see in the not-too-distant future, headlined by Top-100 overall prospect Spencer Jones, who announced himself to big league spring training with his 470-foot home run against the Tigers. He is joined by a pair of middle-infield top prospects in Roderick Arias — 2022’s top overall international prospect and George Lombard Jr. — the Yankees’ 2023 first round pick. Everson Pereira is also looking to rebound from a chastening 2023 big league cup of coffee while guys like Ben Rice and Jorbit Vivas could factor into the Yankees’ plans as soon as this year.

The Blue Jays reserve their top-two prospects but otherwise send out a lineup studded with some of their top farm talent. Selvidge will have to navigate Toronto’s third, fifth, sixth, and seventh-ranked prospects per MLB Pipeline in Arjun Nimmala, Leo Jimenez, Addison Barger, and Alan Roden.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 4:50 pm ET (updated)

TV broadcast: YES Network, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: YES App, Sportsnet+ (away broadcast), Free on MLB.com

For updates, follow us on X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

The future takes the field #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/vuZILMEYqz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 16, 2024