Yankees 10, Blue Jays 9: Luis Gil flashes as the Yanks win an eventful affair

Can you remember who you were before the world told you who you were going to be? That’s a famous quote I’m taken to after following this game and, more specifically, the efforts of Luis Gil out on the mound.

The Yankees and Blue Jays exchanged blows late in the game as starters had already gone out, including a massive 8-1 comeback for Toronto, but New York had the last laugh with two in the eighth to drive this 10-9 win. However, the highlight of the game was Gil’s work on the mound.

Early in spring, even as the Yankees looked a little shaky in rotation depth, Gil wasn’t that high on the pecking order as someone who could start early. However, a Gerrit Cole injury later, Gil is suddenly on a fast upward trajectory.

Gil continues to impress out on the mound as he sat 97.1 mph on his four-seam fastball and got terrific motion on his changeup, earning whiffs on half of the eight swings that Blue Jays’ hitters had on the pitch.

Gil stretched himself to 56 pitches, earning 10 outs on his afternoon of work against a division rival, allowing but only a pair of hard-hit balls.

King of the Gil.



3.1 IP // 1 H // 0 R // 1 BB // 4 K pic.twitter.com/fviWAY6z88 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 16, 2024

Are there probably safer options out there for the Yankees to prioritize? Probably so. However, we’ve seen enough to be at the very least cautiously optimistic about what Gil might accomplish if given the chance. The young righty now has 18 strikeouts and three earned runs allowed in 11.2 innings this spring.

Clay Holmes was the first man out of the ‘pen and continued to work on that four-seamer, a pitch we didn’t see in 2023. The outing for the Yankees’ closer was a rather short one as he came to get the two final outs in the fourth, surrendering a run on two hits.

Offensively, this makeshift lineup on a doubleheader day wound up doing damage against Paolo Espino, who had enjoyed a rather positive spring until this time. The Jays’ starter allowed three earned runs in four innings, allowing a two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the third inning. Stanton’s first long shot in spring, hopefully, is the first indication of a bounce-back campaign for the slugger. In typical Giancarlo fashion, it came at a casual 116 mpn off the bat.

Stanton brought the power, but Anthony Volpe had the biggest day at the plate. The Gold Glove-winning shortstop went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles, scoring a pair of runs in the process.

By the start of the sixth inning, the Yankees led 8-1, but the bullpen conceded eight runs in a three-inning span (including five in the 8th). The bulk of the damage came as Caleb Ferguson failed to get an out in the eighth and Clayton Andrews couldn’t put out the fire, allowing a three-run bomb to Steward Berroa.

Toronto went from losing 8-1 to leading 9-8, only to concede the lead as quickly as they’d gained it as the Yankees made this a 10-9 game with a two-run bomb from J.C. Escarra in the bottom of the eighth.

The Yankees will return to action later on today with the Spring Breakout squad headlined by Spencer Jones, who’ll hit second in the order. Lefty Brock Selvidge will be the starter, opposed by Adam Macko.

