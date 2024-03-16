New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Gil vs. Paolo Espino

As the season inches oh so very close, the Yankees continue their final preparations for Opening Day. Who knew so much would go wrong since the complaints of Gerrit Cole about the slow trot of Daniel Vogelbach following a homer in the first meeting between these two teams in spring?

Nevertheless, as the adage goes, the show must carry on. As a promising note, the Yankees will send out Luis Gil for the first game of this doubleheader. The Spring Breakout against Toronto will start at 4:05pm and it should be the real attraction today, but Gil remains an interesting prospect in his own right. The right-hander has impressed with 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings this spring and looks to continue to make his case for a pivotal role in the Opening Day roster. (They technically optioned him on March 3rd, but that was before the Cole injury and they could always reverse course.)

The Blue Jays aren’t without their issues, but Kevin Gausman appears to be set to miss minimal time to start the year. Paolo Espino, the Jays’ starter who’ll oppose Gil, is pretty low in the pecking order in Toronto but has also done well in spring, with 12 punchouts in eight frames. The 37-year-old righty has a 5.01 ERA and 4.93 FIP across five MLB seasons between 2017-23, largely with the Nationals. Espino is in Toronto camp on a minor-league deal.

Regulars are featured in the front four of the Yankees’ lineup this afternoon. DJ LeMahieu bats leadoff with Juan Soto behind him while Anthony Volpe jumps up to third and Giancarlo Stanton cleans up in an ever-more-elusive right-field appearance.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Sportsnet Toronto (away broadcast)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

