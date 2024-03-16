Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/16/24

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: It wasn’t surprising news, but the Yankees officially named Nestor Cortes their Opening Day starter with Gerrit Cole on the shelf. It’s a remarkable honor for a player who’s come shockingly far in a short span of time. “I’d always been up and down early in my career and at best be the fifth starter. I was able to get an All-Star [berth] under my belt. But this was far-fetched for me” Cortes said. Once a 36th-round pick by the Yankees, Cortes has been DFA’d three times in his career, but now, will take the ball first for the Yankees on the road against the Astros.

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome: While the Yankees are dealing with an injury to their ace, the Astros are dealing with a pitching crisis of their own. Justin Verlander is slated to start the season on the IL, while Lance McCullers and Luis García are also out for some time. Now, with Jose Urquidy having left his last start with elbow issues, rumor has it Houston is looking at top free agent starter Blake Snell. Could this at last be the break the NL Cy Young Award winner was looking for? And will the Astros continue their run of big free agent signings, coming off bringing in Josh Hader this winter?

New York Post | Dan Martin: It was reported earlier in the week that the plan was for Aaron Judge to start in center field today, but that plan has been walked back. Judge didn’t take BP with the rest of the team yesterday, though he did swing a bat for the first time this week. The superstar is dealing with a minor oblique injury, and the priority seems to be making sure he gets back to full health, rather than rushing anything, with Opening Day still about two weeks away.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The Yankees designated Domingo Germán for assignment over the winter after eight seasons with the organization. The right-hander signed with the Pirates yesterday, on a minor-league deal worth $1.25MM if he makes the majors. Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in MLB history last summer but was placed on the restricted list not long after so that he could receive treatment for alcohol abuse. Germán.