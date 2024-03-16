Yankees show their new payroll limitation line in ‘Cohen tax’ era

As Yankee fans, we are the rich kids of the league, and with that privilege creates a complex relationship when it comes to free-agent spending. The organization’s wealth stems from the large and passionate Yankee fan base, which contributes an extraordinary amount of money and time supporting the team, both through game attendance and backing a robust regional cable network. Because the fans are the reason why they have one of the wealthiest franchises in American pro sports, it’s only fair to demand Hal Steinbrenner and the organization invest that money back into the field.

However, sometimes we may ask ourselves: are we being spoiled in asking for more? When does it become unreasonable to demand that Steinbrenner keeps spending? With the Yankees reaching the cliff of the new competitive balance tax (CBT) system, we have reached the tipping point for where the de facto salary cap is for the Yankees.

When MLB owners and the players’ union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement in 2022, one of the changes implemented was a revamped CBT (luxury tax) system. It ramped up tax expenses for the clubs that go way over the baseline luxury tax number, implementing a fourth-tier for teams that spent $60 million over the number. This new system was enacted in part because of the arrival of Mets’ owner Steve Cohen, who has significantly more wealth than any owner in baseball.

Here is a basic rundown of the CBT numbers courtesy of MLB.com. The 2024 luxury tax number is $237 million.

Consecutive seasons over tax rate:

First year: 20 percent tax on all overages

Second consecutive year: 30 percent

Third consecutive year or more: 50 percent

Penalties for going over surcharge thresholds:

$20 million to $40 million: 12 percent surcharge

$40 million to $60 million: 42.5 percent surcharge for first year; 45 percent for each consecutive year after that

$60 million or more: 60 percent surcharge

These two percentages are combined for the total luxury tax rate. For example, teams that are both $60 million over the surcharge threshold and over the luxury tax for the third consecutive are charged an unprecedented 110 percent rate on the overages (60%+50%).

In their third-straight year being over the luxury tax, the Yankees are charged a 50 percent rate in the amount they exceed the ceiling ($238 million). The Yankees’ luxury tax payroll sits at $307 million, according to FanGraphs’ roster resources, above the $60 million or more surcharge line. So any additional increase to the 2024 payroll would cost them the player’s salary plus an additional 110 percent tax of that salary number. For example, if the Yankees were to sign Blake Snell to a $30 million annual salary, they would be taxed $33 million, making the total 2024 bill for signing him $63 million.

Alternatively, if the Yankees maintain their current roster, Spotrac estimates their luxury tax payment at $42.8 million, making it the third-highest bill behind the Mets ($55.3 million) and the Dodgers ($50.2 million).

Sitting at this line, this week was a litmus test on how they would handle what is dubbed the “Cohen tax” of the new fourth tier. Even with the positive updates on Gerrit Cole’s elbow, there’s enough uncertainty with the rotation that if not for the tax bill they would likely be more aggressive in adding to their rotation via free agency. However, even in the middle of the panic about Cole’s status, SNY’s Andy Martino reported that talks with Snell had not been reignited. This is an all-in season for the Yankees, and if there was ever a time to plunge into that fourth-tier marker, this is the time to do it. Yet the reigning NL Cy Young winner is still sitting on the market. The tax seems to have achieved its goal, for at least the Yankees, to slow down their spending even when they are in pursuit of aggressively trying to end their 14-year World Series drought.

In the past tax structure, the Yankees would limit themselves to going slightly over the first threshold set by the market. During the previous CBT term agreement from 2016 to 2021, they were under the luxury tax bill twice (2018 and 2021), and in years they went over it often would be a trivial amount for the organization like $4 million in 2019. The most they paid in that time frame was in 2016 when their bill was $27.4 million.

Looking at the other teams with the highest payrolls, the Mets seemingly have taken a cool-off period this offseason, after breaking the bank and spending a record setting $102.9 million in luxury taxes in 2023. Coming off a fourth-place finish in the NL East, they cut their payroll by $30 million, to a still league-high $316 million payroll in 2024. So the tax penalty has appeared to help temporarily restrained the Mets spending. They are seemingly keeping their powder dry for next season’s touted free-agent class.

The other team in the Yankees spending class, the Dodgers, have been the most aggressive. They did work around the luxury tax system with their contract structure for Shohei Ohtani, making it more palatable for them to trade for Tyler Glasnow’s salary. They currently sit at $312 million for this season, about $15 million above that 110 percent tax threshold.

With the Yankees’ future committed money, the higher luxury tax is going to be a continued expense for the team. However, it appears that there is now a clear threshold, the ‘Cohen tax’ line, where spending over it would take an extreme circumstance. As for the fan reaction, it seems there is less pressure to break through this spending wall compared to when the tax rates were more manageable.