Yankees fans believe Blake Snell should be Gerrit Cole’s replacement in the rotation

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The 2024 MLB season is about to start, and the Yankees have lost their ace to injury. He will be back this season, but they are under pressure to bring in a replacement to cover for him during his absence.

That is the topic of the moment in Yankees universe, and the most important question asked to fans who took part in the latest edition of SB Nation Reacts: who should the team use as Cole’s replacement?

The results were not very surprising:

More than half of those voting believe the Yanks need to go out and sign the best arm available on the market, which is Blake Snell.

The free agent left-hander posted a 2.25 ERA in 2023 with 234 strikeouts on his way to his second Cy Young award. He’s as close to a true replacement for Cole as they’ll be able to find in March.

However, the Yankees are in to the last Competitive Balance Tax tier, which would present stiff penalties in the form of taxes. Any dollar they spend will be taxed at a 110 percent rate, meaning a $30 million salary for Snell would in effect cost over $60 million

The field (someone else) finished second in the voting with 26 percent, and former Yankee Jordan Montgomery ended up in third place with 21 percent.

People like Montgomery, who was encouraged to trust his fastball (unlike what he was told as a Yankee) and took a step forward first with the Cardinals and then in Texas, with which he won the World Series. The Yankees are not his first choice, though.

On to the next question:

The Yankees, unlike other seasons, have plenty of viable pitching talent near the majors, specifically in Triple-A. If they can’t bring in someone from outside the organization (via free agency or trade), they will be forced to go with an internal option.

In that sense, there are three main candidates. The people have spoken, and even though the results were close, the choice (38 percent) was Luis Gil, who broke out in late 2021 before undergoing Tommy John surgery eight months later.

As of Friday, Gil leads all Yankees pitchers with 14 spring training strikeouts, against just 3 walks in 8.1 innings. If he can control his arsenal, he has a bright future in MLB.

Thirty-two percent of the voters would like to go with Will Warren, the most polished of the three available options. The Yankees have been reluctant to part with him in trades for a reason, and they see him as a future contributor who might help in 2024. Clayton Beeter, who has shown well this spring, got 30 percent of the votes, which is not too shabby. He might need to make control and command gains, though.

Now, let’s go to the league-wide polls:

Note: All poll results from this point onward are from MLB-wide surveys rather than just Yankees fans.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Juan Soto of the Yankees was voted as the most popular AL MVP candidate at 29 percent. Not that he is incapable of winning the award because he comfortably is, but most publications tend to go with Aaron Judge around this time of the year.

Speaking of Judge, he came in third in the voting process with 12 percent. Perhaps fans are getting scared about his abdomen/oblique, and his toe is still a concern to some degree. Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners finished second with 13 percent.

Corey Seager (10 percent), Yordan Alvarez (7 percent) and “other” (28 percent) were the other results in this particular question.

Now, to the National League:

The founding member of the 40-70 club Ronald Acuña Jr. was voted as the most likely candidate to win the NL MVP, with 28 percent. New member of the National League Shohei Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, came in second with 19 percent of the votes.

Mookie Betts (17 percent) and Bryce Harper (13 percent), two former MVPs, were also popular choices, although people didn’t completely forget about Fernando Tatis Jr.

If you are wondering what people think about the Cy Young awards, here are the results:

It’s important to note that most voters made their selections without yet knowing for sure that Cole would miss significant time in 2024. As things stand, he narrowly edged Kevin Gausman (14 percent), Luis Castillo (12 percent), Pablo López (11 percent) and others.

Now that he will miss 1-2 months, it’s highly unlikely we’ll Cole taking home his second consecutive AL Cy Young.

A hefty portion of voters had a clear favorite in the National League...

When it comes to missing bats, there is no starter in MLB like Spencer Strider. People (more specifically, 36 percent of the voters) think he will keep his ERA under control and run away with the first Cy Young award of his career.

Zack Wheeler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both at 12 percent, tied for second place in the survey, while Logan Webb and Zac Gallen were next at seven percent each.