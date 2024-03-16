Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/16/24

We got an answer to the question of the Yankees’ Opening Day starter yesterday, as the club announced that Nestor Cortes will take the ball in Houston on March 28. It’s still crushing that Gerrit Cole won’t be on that mound, but Cortes’ journey to Opening Day starter is a fun one. He’s the first pitcher drafted and signed by the Yankees to start on Opening Day since Andy Pettitte in 1998. and he’s also one of the lowest draftees ever to earn the prestigious honor:

According to our pals at @baseball_ref, Nestor Cortes will be the second-lowest MLB draft pick to ever make an Opening Day start!

Nestor was taken in the 36th round of the 2013 draft & 1,094th overall; only Mark Buehrle (38th rd./1,139th) was more of a long shot. pic.twitter.com/Aj8UwxRCQ4 — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) March 15, 2024

There’s a fun day of baseball ahead today, with the Yankees taking on the Blue Jays this afternoon. Keep an eye on that one with Luis Gil starting, as the right-hander’s health and effectiveness have suddenly become that much more important with the Yankees without their ace. After the major leaguers are finished, the Yankees’ and Blue Jays’ prospects will clash in the new and exciting Spring Breakout. And on the site, check out David’s analysis of the “Steve Cohen Tax”, as well as Nick’s preview of the San Diego Padres’ upcoming season, Andrés’ writeup of the latest SB Nation Reacts.

Today’s Matchups:

Game 1:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Game 2:

New York Yankees Prospects vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prospects

Time: After conclusion of Game 1

TV: YES Network, MLB Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who are you most looking forward to seeing in today’s Spring Breakout matchup?

2. What do you make of the Yankees’ reported interest in pitcher Michael Lorenzen?