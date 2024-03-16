2024 MLB Season Preview: San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres looked like one of MLB’s juggernauts entering the 2023 season. Fresh off an NLCS appearance, GM A.J. Preller signed a few proven veterans to augment the roster, headlined by an 11-year, $280 million deal with Xander Bogaerts.

A lot went right for the Padres. Blake Snell pitched like a man possessed, posting a 1.23 ERA from June onward en route to his second Cy Young. Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, and Joe Musgrove were all well-above-average starters and Josh Hader returned to form as one of the game’s most dominant closers (1.28 ERA and 321 ERA+ in 61 appearances).

The offense was a bit more underwhelming, but Juan Soto was Juan Soto; Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr. all posted wRC+ totals of at least 113; and defensive whiz Ha-Seong Kim received MVP votes on the strength of a 5.8 bWAR campaign.

San Diego Padres

2023 record: 82-80 (3rd, NL West)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 79-83 (4th, NL West)

Unfortunately for San Diego, that production didn’t show up in the win column. Based on their +104 run differential, the Padres’ Pythagorean expected record was 92-70, enough to comfortably secure a playoff berth. Instead, despite faring 161 runs better in run differential than the Miami Marlins, they finished two games behind them in the NL Wild Card race, missing the postseason entirely.

Offseason recap

The Padres’ offseason began in solemnity, as beloved owner Peter Seidler died at the age of 63 after a long battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

In the months that followed, Preller went about the task of dismantling the superteam Seidler had paid to assemble. Snell, Hader, Wacha, Lugo, Nick Martinez, Rich Hill, Luis García, and Drew Pomeranz all left in free agency. To replace that small army of pitching, Preller traded Soto and center fielder Trent Grisham to the Yankees, bringing back Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez, and Drew Thorpe to reinforce San Diego’s pitching depth. Kyle Higashioka came over in the deal as well, replacing his former teammate Gary Sánchez who joined the Brewers in free agency. Preller’s free agents largely centered around the bullpen as he signed multi-year deals with former Yankee Wandy Peralta, Yuki Matsui from NPB, and Woo-Suk Go from the KBO. He also brought in veteran utilityman Jurickson Profar on a major-league contract.

Last Wednesday, just a week before the Padres’ Opening Day in Seoul, Preller swung another dramatic trade to fortify their starting rotation, acquiring 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease from the White Sox in exchange for four players including Thorpe and fellow top pitching prospect Jairo Iriarte.

Another high-profile departure was three-time Manager of the Year Bob Melvin, who left San Diego for their division rivals in San Francisco amid a reportedly deteriorating relationship with Preller. Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was elevated from bench coach to replace Melvin. He’ll oversee a new infield alignment, as Bogaerts and Kim are swapping positions to allow the defensively-superior Kim to play his natural position of shortstop while Bogaerts slides over to second for the first time in his professional career. Machado is also expected to begin the season at DH instead of his usual spot at third as he recovers from right extensor tendon repair surgery.

X-factors

In a new-look rotation, the most intriguing addition is King. The right-hander was excellent with the Yankees last season, posting a 2.75 ERA and 158 ERA+ in 104.2 innings. That workload mostly came out of the bullpen, though. King was stretched out to start in his final eight appearances last year, the first extended run he’s gotten to start at the MLB level. While he posted a sparkling 1.88 ERA in those starts, it remains to be seen how King will handle a full season’s workload in the rotation. As long as he stays healthy, his stuff (he was in the 88th percentile in both whiff rate and average exit velo last season) should translate in his new role.

On the position player front, keep an eye on Luis Campusano. The 25-year-old catcher has the chance to break out as a special offensive performer, having slashed .319/.356/.491 with a 134 wRC+ in 174 plate appearances last season. If his defense behind the plate can play at the big-league level, Campusano would be able to provide more depth to a lineup that struggled to find production beyond its brand names last season.

Best-case scenario

Despite losing a king’s ransom of talent headlined by Soto and Snell, San Diego still has an enviable stable of elite players on both sides of the ball. If Yu Darvish, who will turn 38 during the season, can rebound from a disappointing 2023, he could join Cease, Musgrove, and King to form one of the most impressive rotations in baseball. If either Brito or Vásquez can provide more consistent performance as a fifth starter than they did last season and the Padres’ new-look bullpen performs up to expectations, San Diego’s pitching will be a strength.

On offense, an MVP-type campaign from Tatis, All-Star performances from Bogaerts, Kim, and Machado, and a breakout from Campusano would be enough to keep the team afloat even in Soto’s absence and with question marks at multiple positions. If the Padres play a consistent brand of baseball and straighten out what was at least in part an unlucky 2023 based on run differential, they could certainly compete for second place behind the Dodgers in the NL West as well as a Wild Card spot. As with most Wild Card teams, if their top starters and big bats get hot at the right time, there’s no reason the Padres couldn’t go on a deep postseason run.

Worst-case scenario

Taking one of the best hitters in baseball, one of the best starters in baseball, and one of the best closers in baseball away from an 82-win team is not a conventional recipe for success. Even if their run-differential luck evens out, a lot of expectations are being placed on a starter in his late 30s and another who’s never thrown 105 MLB innings in a season. If Darvish’s decline continues and King is unable to stay in the rotation for the full year, the Padres’ rotation could begin to look very top-heavy.

Even if Tatis, Machado, and Bogaerts stay healthy and mash, San Diego’s lineup isn’t deep enough to overcome that kind of compromised pitching staff. The Padres appear likely to give their everyday left field job to Profar, who posted a -1.3 bWAR last year. Assuming Machado returns to the hot corner at some point this season, there’s no clear candidate with the offensive profile to replace him at DH. Despite their top-end talent, the holes in this roster will threaten to consume San Diego at every turn.

After parting with Soto and Grisham, Preller could look to trade other players like Kim, Cease, and infielder Jake Cronenworth at the deadline if the Padres underperform in the first half yet again. A team so full of promise just a year ago could quickly devolve into a cautionary tale with the Padres forced to reckon with a laundry list of bloated, long-term contracts as they enter a rebuild.

