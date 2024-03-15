Yanks tab Nestor Cortes for Opening Day in Houston

With Gerrit Cole unavailable for the Opening Day start that literally everyone in the world knew he’d get for the Yankees, the club had to turn to someone else. New acquisition Marcus Stroman passed, preferring to stay slotted into the third game of the season (and the Bronx home opener). Carlos Rodón, meanwhile, was also out of the running, sticking as the game two starter in Houston. That left Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes as the realistic options for March 28th at Minute Maid Park.

Late Friday afternoon, the Yankees announced they have their man. YES reporter Meredith Marakovits tweeted that it will be Cortes. The portside slinger will take the ball for New York. Cortes has had a rough spring and is coming off an injury-plagued and subpar 2023 campaign. But he’s not far removed from breakout performances in pinstripes in 2021 and ‘22, and his final start of ‘23 was a pretty strong one against the Astros.

In a bit of trivia, Cortes is also the first Opening Day starter for the Yanks whom they have both drafted and signed since Andrew Eugene Pettitte in ‘98.

Nestor Cortes will be the Yankees’ first opening day starting pitcher drafted *and* signed by the Yankees since Andy Pettitte in 1998. https://t.co/euHOPrXKRA — Conor Foley (@ConorFoleyYES) March 15, 2024

There were, of course, a few DFAs along the way and brief organizational changes in Nestor’s journey. Both Chien-Ming Wang and Luis Severino earned Opening Day nods during that timeframe as well, though they were international signees rather than draft picks. Regardless, that iteration of the Yankees ended up being pretty good. It can’t hurt to put some 1998 Yankees Energy out into the universe right now.

Baseball Reference also helped us unearth this nugget. Among all Opening Day starters in MLB history since the introduction of the draft in 1965, only White Sox great Mark Buehrle was a more unlikely draft pick to get an Opening Day start.

According to our pals at @baseball_ref, Nestor Cortes will be the second-lowest MLB draft pick to ever make an Opening Day start!

Nestor was taken in the 36th round of the 2013 draft & 1,094th overall; only Mark Buehrle (38th rd./1,139th) was more of a long shot. pic.twitter.com/Aj8UwxRCQ4 — Pinstripe Alley (@pinstripealley) March 15, 2024

With this news now out in the open, you can presumably pencil in Cortes, Rodón, Stroman, and Schmidt, in that order, for the opening four-game series in Houston.