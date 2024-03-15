Yankees 2, Pirates 6: Bats silenced by former Top 100 prospect Quinn Priester

On a day when the Yankees fielded one of their stronger lineups of spring training, no one but Gleyber Torres could get anything going. Clarke Schmidt continued to feature his sharper stuff as he approaches his second season as a full-time big league starter, but it was actually the opponent’s former top pitching prospect who came out on top. 2019 first-round pick Quinn Priester largely silenced the Bomber bats as the Pirates took this one, 6-2.

Schmidt looked fired up out of the gate, his sinker operating two ticks above average at 96 mph and cutter a tick-and-a-half higher than average at 93 mph. The only hiccup was a one-out double by Jack Suwinski off the wall in left-center on a two-strike heater, later advancing to third on an errant pickoff attempt, but Schmidt bookended the hit with a pair of strikeouts to open and close the frame.

Gleyber Torres responded in the bottom half with a double of his own on a nice compact two-strike swing, sending the ball up against the wall in right-center, but just as Schmidt did to the Bucs, a pair of Priester K’s negated the threat. The defense didn’t improve in the second inning, Gilberto Celestino reaching on a fielding error by Torres and advancing to second on Schmidt’s second wayward pickoff attempt in as many innings, but Schmidt bore down to strand him there, freezing Jason Delay on a called third strike curveball before whiffing Sergio Alcántara on a cutter in off the plate.

Schmidt’s run of keeping the ball in the park came to an end in the third, a 1-1 sinker leaking over the heart of the plate and right into the barrel of Jack Brannigan’s bat, the third-base prospect launching it for a solo shot to left. To his credit, Schmidt responded by getting Nick Gonzales to strike out and Jake Lamb to ground out sandwiched around a Suwinski single.

The velocity on Schmidt’s sinker and cutter tailed off toward the middle innings and the Pirates hitters started making more consistent contact Olivares opening the fourth with a double down the left field line and Delay moving him to third with a one-out humpback liner to left. With Schmidt still on a strict pitch limit as the Yankees slowly build up their starters to a full workload, Aaron Boone called on Nick Burdi out of the bullpen to navigate the jam. The breakout NRI reliever of this spring did just that, fanning Alcántara and inducing a Brannigan popup to strand runners on the corners.

There’s good and bad that Schmidt can take from his outing. The good: only one run and no walks in 3.1 innings with five strikeouts on some pretty filthy pitches. The bad: five hits in just 3.1 innings, especially the pair that came in two-strike counts. Hopefully he can continue to build his stamina up the rest of spring to ensure he can maintain his velocity across a whole outing, but all in all, the righty produced a pretty decent final line of one run on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts on 58 pitches.

Torres seemed to be the only Yankees batter to wear his hitting shoes to the park. With one out in the fourth, he ambushed a first-pitch cement mixer slider, sending it over the wall in right-center to tie the game, 1-1.

Ron Marinaccio entered for the fifth and promptly walked Gonzales, but Jose Trevino bailed him out with an inch-perfect throw to second to gun down Gonzales as he attempted a steal. Marinaccio then fanned Suwinski on a filthy changeup to send it to the bottom half.

The Yankees subbed out all of their starters on offense after the bottom of the fifth. There was a bit of a scary moment in the seventh, as a Luis Torrens throw to third to try to catch Jesus Castillo stealing rebounded off the hitter’s bat and struck him square in the face. Torrens tried to stay in the game but ultimately had to leave with the help of the trainer, so we’re certainly hoping for the best for him.

When the game resumed, Brannigan grounded a single up the middle to plate Castillo from third as the go-ahead run, 2-1. Things went sideways from there for reliever Anthony Misiewicz, allowing a two-out walk to Gonzales to put a pair on for Suwinski. The Pirates left fielder’s mammoth day at the plate continued, crushing a 2-0 cutter over the wall in right for a three-run bomb to put the game well and truly out of reach. The Yankees subs tried to mount a rally in the bottom half, loading the bases on a Ben Rice walk, Everson Pereira single, and Greg Allen hit by pitch, but Jahmai Jones popped out to strand all three ducks on the pond.

The game drew to a rather uneventful close after that, the Pirates tacking on one more run in the ninth on a Mike Jarvis walk and Hudson Head double. New York added a consolation run in the bottom half, Jorbit Vivas and Omar Martinez opening things up with a pair of singles before the former came around to score on a soft Pereira grounder, but that was all they’d manage as they fall to the Pirates, 6-2.

The Yankees have an action-packed day ahead of them tomorrow, with many of the major league regulars taking on the Blue Jays in Tampa before the prospects of both teams face off in the first Spring Breakout game. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 1:05pm ET with Luis Gil taking on Paolo Espino while the second game is scheduled to start at 4:05pm ET, Brock Selvidge taking the mound against an as-yet unnamed Toronto starter.

